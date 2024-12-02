Posted in: Games, Mobile Games | Tagged: Grand Mountain Adventure 2, Toppluva

Grand Mountain Adventure 2 Announced For 2025

Grand Mountain Adventure 2 has been announced for mobile devices, as the game will arrive for iOS and Android in early 2025

Article Summary Experience open-world adventure in Grand Mountain Adventure 2 on iOS & Android, launching Feb 6, 2025.

Explore massive ski resorts with challenges, special activities, and non-linear paths for ultimate freedom.

Master hundreds of challenges, earn unique gear, and enjoy realistic mountain simulator features.

Zen Mode offers a distraction-free ski day; enjoy with intuitive controls & game controller support.

Mobile developer and publisher Toppluva announced they will be releasing Grand Mountain Adventure 2 for mobile devices in early 2025. The team dropped a new trailer this morning, showing off all of the improvements they made to the sequel, as you'll be getting a very different experience with hints of familiarity. Enjoy the trailer and info here, as the game will be released on February 6, 2025, for iOS and Android.

Grand Mountain Adventure 2

Grab your skis (or snowboard) and enjoy a day in the mountains! Compete in challenges, try thrilling activities like paragliding, ziplining, and speed skiing, or carve your own path down the mountain. The choice is yours in this open-world adventure! Explore massive ski resorts with busy slopes, deep forests, steep cliffs, untouched backcountry, and lively Après Skis. Ride the ski lifts, explore the pistes, or head off-piste to discover secret spots. The mountains are non-linear, giving you the freedom to explore anywhere.

Hundreds of Challenges: Test your skills in a wide range of challenges like slalom, big air, slopestyle, downhill racing, and ski jumping. The challenges are easy to learn but hard to master, with an extreme Double-Diamond difficulty for the daring.

Test your skills in a wide range of challenges like slalom, big air, slopestyle, downhill racing, and ski jumping. The challenges are easy to learn but hard to master, with an extreme Double-Diamond difficulty for the daring. Special Activities & Modes: From paragliding and ziplining to longboarding and speedskiing, the mountain is packed with unique activities and modes like 2D platformer, and top-down skiing.

From paragliding and ziplining to longboarding and speedskiing, the mountain is packed with unique activities and modes like 2D platformer, and top-down skiing. Gear & Clothes: Earn new gear and clothing as you complete challenges. Each ski and snowboard performs differently, so you can customize your style and look.

Earn new gear and clothing as you complete challenges. Each ski and snowboard performs differently, so you can customize your style and look. Tricks, Combos, & Transitions: Combine spins, flips, rodeos, grabs, boxes, rails, and transitions for impressive trick combos. Master advanced moves like nose/tail presses or tapping trees with your ski tip for epic multipliers.

Combine spins, flips, rodeos, grabs, boxes, rails, and transitions for impressive trick combos. Master advanced moves like nose/tail presses or tapping trees with your ski tip for epic multipliers. Realistic Mountain Simulator: Experience dynamic slopes filled with skiers, changing mountain conditions, and realistic elements like wind, snowfall, day-night cycles, avalanches, and rolling rocks.

Experience dynamic slopes filled with skiers, changing mountain conditions, and realistic elements like wind, snowfall, day-night cycles, avalanches, and rolling rocks. Zen Mode: Turn on Zen Mode to enjoy a distraction-free powder day. With no skiers or challenges to interrupt your ride, you get to enjoy the ski resorts for yourself.

Turn on Zen Mode to enjoy a distraction-free powder day. With no skiers or challenges to interrupt your ride, you get to enjoy the ski resorts for yourself. Intuitive Controls: Simple, unique touch controls and game controller support ensure a smooth and immersive experience.

