2025 Games For Change Festival Reveals First Set Of Speakers

The 2025 Games For Change Festival has revealed the first round of speakers who will be taking part in the event his June

Article Summary 2025 Games For Change Festival to be held at Parsons School of Design in NYC this June.

Initial speakers include industry leaders from Microsoft, Supercell, and Marvel Games.

Festival to explore how games and XR impact education, health, and sustainability.

Sessions to cover mental health, emerging tech, and sustainable gaming practices.

Organizers for the 2025 Games For Change Festival have revealed the first set of speakers who will participate in the event in late June. Amont them are people represening Microsoft, Supercell, ustwo games, teh ESA, NYVGCC, Marvel Games, and more. We have the full rundown of the first set they revealed below, as the event will take place from June 26-27 at Parsons School of Design at the New School in New York City.

2025 Games For Change Festival – Initial Speakers

The Festival will unite diverse voices, from industry veterans to next-generation innovators, to explore how games and XR can break down barriers between generations, perspectives, and sectors. It will also showcase how collaborative design and play can transform entertainment into measurable impact across critical areas like education, health, sustainability, and more. Initial sessions touch on important and timely topics, including mental health and online communities, creating thoughtful gaming spaces, the potential of emerging technologies, and sustainable gaming practices from environmental and industry perspectives. The 2025 Festival program will feature sessions across three tracks: Games & Learning, Civics & Social Issues, and Health & Wellbeing. Discussions will span topics like game development, mental health research, emerging technologies, storytelling, and purpose-driven design, all inspired by play. Additional speakers, program details, Topic Tables, and Masterclass sessions will be announced soon.

Maria Sayans (CEO, ustwo games)

Leo Olebe (VP of Global Partnerships, Xbox | Microsoft)

Mathias Norvig (CEO, SYBO)

Eric Monacelli (Executive Producer, Marvel Games)

Deborah Mensah-Bonsu (Social Impact Partner, Supercell)

Nicole Smith (Senior Manager, Tech Initiatives & Partnerships, USA for UNHCR)

Patricia Noel (Mental Health Policy Manager, Discord)

Rachel Kowert (Visiting Researcher, University of Cambridge)

Harold Goldberg (President, New York Videogame Critics Circle)

Phil Stuart (Executive Creative Director / Founder, PRELOADED)

Stanley Pierre-Louis (President & CEO of the Entertainment Software Association)

Nicole Twohig (Director, Marketing and Communications Campaigns, Vibrant Emotional Health/988 Lifeline)

