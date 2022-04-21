Pokémon TCG Reveals 2022 Illustration Contest Entries: Greninja

Get ready for a new series here at Bleeding Cool that will show off some of the best Pokémon TCG artwork you've ever seen. There is an interesting twist, though. These illustrations are not, in fact, coming to an upcoming Pokémon TCG expansion like our other preview series. In fact, most of these will never become cards at all. What you're seeing in this series is a collection of the annual Pokémon TCG Illustration Contest submissions that have now been made public. These are my personal selections from the Top 300 submissions as picked by TPCI. Today, let's take a look at the Greninja cards included in this bunch.

Artist Aldo Kcomt delivers a classically illustrated Greninja, showing the fan-favorite Pokémon meditating under a waterfall. I can easily see this turned into a Pokémon TCG rare card. Next to it, Burdrehnar submits a digitally painted Greninja. This style evokes the popular artist Artgerm known for his comic book covers, which is a great look for Greninja. I particularly like the mixture of cool, glowing blues and the warm yellow lighting.

Damn, the variety of styles here is incredible. Melissa Pierce delivers a crafty, cardboard cutout-style piece of artwork using soft pastels that cast this intimidating Pokémon in a new light. We get a modern and intense vibe from punico, who captures the action of Greninja's power in an incredibly unique way. Then, Clay yoshirin stays true to that name with a sculpted Greninja. Pokémon TCG artist Yuka Morii has had clay sculptures and photography on lock for a long time, but Clay features a different style that makes me think there's room for both sculptors in the Pokémon TCG. Shin goes for a detailed and almost superhero style that gives Greninja a heroic vibe that, with the blue and red, evokes Superman.

Finally, we have two images of Greninja kicking it in a bond with different species by YAMAGUCHHI BIRU and kouyama haruki which shows how similar concepts can both be brought to life perfectly with entirely different, equally interesting styles.

Stay tuned for the continuing journey through these incredible submissions to the Pokémon TCG 2022 Illustration contest. For more illustrations, you can check out the entire collection right here.