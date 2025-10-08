Posted in: Games, Mobile Games | Tagged: June’s Journey, wicked, Wicked: For Good

June's Journey Announces New Wicked For Good Collaboration

Mobile title June's Journey has announced a new epic collaboration event, as characters and setting fro, Wicked For Good arrive in the game

Article Summary June’s Journey teams up with Wicked For Good for a special in-game crossover event starting November 1.

Explore six new scenes inspired by Wicked locations like Emerald City, Munchkinland, and Shiz University.

Join June Parker as she uncovers secrets in Oz, blending mystery adventure with the world of Wicked.

This collaboration demonstrates the rising trend of film and game crossovers, deepening fan engagement.

Mobile game developer Wooga announced this morning that they have a special collaboration coming to June's Journey, as Wicked For Good will make an appearance in the game. Starting on November 1 and running through late January 2026, you'll see characters and settings from the Wicked franchise appear throughout the game as they work with Universal Pictures to promote the upcoming second part of the film franchise. We ahve the finer details for you below as the content will go live in a few weeks.

June's Journey x Wicked For Good

Wicked mystery adventure invites players to step into the land of Oz as they play June's Journey. Players will follow a unique narrative in which protagonist June Parker enters the world of Wicked, uncovering secrets along the way. The collaboration will feature six scenes inspired by locations from Wicked, including Emerald City, Munchkinland, and Shiz University. This collaboration represents a significant moment for Wooga, marking a deeper integration of film and gaming IP at a time when crossovers between entertainment mediums are increasingly in demand. This activation is an exciting step in Wooga's strategy to grow the game's universe and reach new audiences. By integrating Wicked's iconic storyworld, Wooga is deepening the June's Journey narrative while enabling fans to further explore their favorite characters and stories across multiple formats.

The Convergence of Gaming and Film: how collaborations like this reflect a growing trend of interconnected entertainment experiences – offering deeper immersion, fresh narrative possibilities, and the chance to experience two beloved universes in unexpected ways. Crossmedia activations can introduce established IPs to entirely new demographics, helping expand fan bases while fostering more durable, long-term engagement.

how collaborations like this reflect a growing trend of interconnected entertainment experiences – offering deeper immersion, fresh narrative possibilities, and the chance to experience two beloved universes in unexpected ways. Crossmedia activations can introduce established IPs to entirely new demographics, helping expand fan bases while fostering more durable, long-term engagement. The Creative Challenge in Crossmedia Activations: how the Wooga team navigated staying true to June's Journey's distinct tone and player expectations, while also respecting the essence of Wicked.

how the Wooga team navigated staying true to June's Journey's distinct tone and player expectations, while also respecting the essence of Wicked. Why Wicked and June's Journey fit together: Shared DNA in strong female leads, friendship, and rich storytelling worlds.

