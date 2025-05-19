Posted in: Card Games, Collectibles, Disney Lorcana, Games, Tabletop | Tagged: disney lorcana, Ravensburger

Disney Lorcana: Reign of Jafar Starter Deck – A Harmonious Team

The magical world of the Disney Lorcana embraces the Reign of Jafar as Set 8 hits card shops this month from Ravensburger

Article Summary Disney Lorcana: Reign of Jafar Set 8 launches May 30 at card shops, wider release coming June 6

A Harmonious Team Starter Deck features Bruno from Encanto and Tiana from Princess and the Frog

Includes a mix of new and returning cards, focusing on Amber and Amethyst deck synergy and support

Fan-favorite Disney franchises like Zootopia, Bambi, and DuckTales are featured with exclusive new cards

Forget those pocket and digital monster card games, it is time to bring home the magical world of Disney with Disney Lorcana. This new Trading Card Game arrived from Ravensburger back in August 2023 and has by far exceeded expectations. For card players or dedicated Disney collectors, this Trading Card Game checks all the boxes with collectibility and playability for a broad audience. Since its release, a new set of cards has been released roughly every quarter, and the next one arrives on May 30 at Local Card Shops and Disney Parks. There will then be a wider release on June 6 for retailers as the Reign of Jafar fully kicks off.

Thanks to our amazing friends at Ravensburger, we are diving into the magic of Disney Lorcana once again for Set 8. We were able to get a closer look at these new cards with some booster packs and even the new Starter Decks. Two Starter Decks are arriving for the Reign of Jafar, and we are looking at A Harmonious Team. Bruno from Encanto and Tiana from The Princess and the Frog are leading this set to boost Amber and Amethyst decks. As usual, the deck will come with one single-player deck of 60 cards, two of which are holographic, 11 damage counters, a paper play mat, paper tracker tokens, a booster pack of Reign of Jafar, and the latest set of game rules.

This is a starter deck; there is a fusion of new and previously released cards from older sets with a lot of support for both of our heroes. Many members of the Madrigal family are featured here with new cards for Bruno Madrigal – Singing Sear, Antonio Madrigal – Friend to All, Alma Madrigal – Accepting Grandma, Mirabel Madrigal – Curious Child, Antonios Jaguar, Bruno Madrigal – Single-Minded, Camilo Madrigal, and Fantastical and Magical – Song Card. The Encanto cards are very heavy in this set, which is great for fans of the film or those who need a boost for their Amber/Amethyst Deck. As for The Princess and the Frog, only three cards are included: Tiana – Natural Talent, Charlotte La Bouff – Mardi Gras Princess, and Trials and Tribulations – Song Card.

The fun does not end there either, as a few other franchises are featured in the A Harmonious Team Starter Deck. New cards for Zootopia with Clawhauser, the Drunn from Raya and the Last Dragon, and Huey, Dewey, and Louie from Duck Tales are getting up to no good once again. Of course, a new franchise is arriving for Disney Lorcana: Reign of Jafar as Bambi joins the game with three cards featuring in this deck with Flower: Shy Skunk, Forest Duel, and Bambi – Prince of the Forest. This is just the tip of the iceberg of what Ravensburger is bringing to Reign of Jafar, and we are already truly impressive. Be sure to look for your Local Card Shop for pre-release events on May 30 and stay tuned for more Reign of Jafar coverage right here on Bleeding Cool.

