2K Games Announces New Title In Development Called Project Ethos

2K Games are working with 31st Union to producew a brand new hero shooter, currently going by the temporary name Project Ethos

2K Games announced this week they are working with development studio 31st Union to make a brand new shooter going by the temporary name of Project Ethos. The game will be a free-to-play, third-person roguelike hero shooter, which is being designed to bring about an evolution to the genre,m according to both teams. The team ran a playtest this weekend to give players a look at what they're working on, which still has some time on the clock if you go to their website. We have more details about the game below as we wait to see more of it.

Project Ethos

A Roguelike Hero Shooter – Shape your playstyle every match through Evolutions, powerful, semi-randomized, upgrades unique to each hero. Evolve a sniper into a close-range skirmisher, or a support role into a powerful lone wolf. Build your hero in real-time to suit your personal playstyle.

– Shape your playstyle every match through Evolutions, powerful, semi-randomized, upgrades unique to each hero. Evolve a sniper into a close-range skirmisher, or a support role into a powerful lone wolf. Build your hero in real-time to suit your personal playstyle. Signature Extraction Mode – Drop into Trials, an ongoing, persistent fight to collect cores, extract, and unlock powerful Augments which fuel your future Trials runs.

– Drop into Trials, an ongoing, persistent fight to collect cores, extract, and unlock powerful Augments which fuel your future Trials runs. Build Your Perfect Run, Or Die Trying – Discover new levels of mastery across every run as you take on the competition with new abilities, stakes, and challenges that change every match. With the clock ticking, do you safely extract with your hard-earned cores, or go big, risk it all, and see if you and your team can earn top ranking. The choice is yours.

How to access the community Playtest?

The best way to learn about Project Ethos is to play it. 2K and 31st Union are bringing players in from the start so they can play the game themselves and be a part of the development process. In the current community playtest, players will be able to play two modes:

Our signature mode, Trials, is an ongoing, persistent fight to collect cores, extract, and unlock powerful Augments which fuel your future Trials runs.

Gauntlet is the competitive head-to-head tournament mode for Project Ethos. Play against other teams in your bracket, upgrade your hero after each match and fight to be the last one standing.

