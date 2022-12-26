Espire 2 Drops New Update & 2023 Content Roadmap

Developer Digital Lode and publisher Tripwire Interactive released a new update for Espire 2 last week, along with a look at 2023. The latest update for the game focuses on some of the most popular requests from players within the community, and they started with the addition of in-game integrated voice chat. This will make it easier for players to communicate with each other in the middle of a game, with it primarily supporting co-op mode. The team also focused on fixing the AI and adding more quality-of-life improvements to address certain issues, as well as adding bug fixes and stability. As for the roadmap, you can check out more info from the developers below along with the graphic they released showing what they intend to add.

"Built from the ground up to raise the bar for the stealth genre in VR, Espire 2 finds players in the role of Espire Agent POE, piloting remote-operated espionage frames as they sneak and shoot their way through a brand-new globe-trotting singleplayer campaign and co-op mode, full of mysteries and surprises. In addition, Espire 2 remains committed to supporting the title and its community with further updates and shared a first look at the developer roadmap for 2023 in response to player feedback on the official Espire Discord server."

Espire 2 Public Roadmap

Espire Ops: New singleplayer levels with weekly developer-set challenges.

Public Co-Op: Find public co-op games with fellow operatives when your friends aren't online.

Co-Op Missions: More Co-op missions are in the works. In addition, players can expect a new hardcore difficulty setting for singleplayer and Co-Op Campaigns.

New VR Platforms: Espire 2 is coming to new virtual reality platforms. We are in the early stages of development and will have more to announce in 2023.

Skins: In response to this top request from players, Digital Lode will also introduce unlockable frame skins & weapon variants.