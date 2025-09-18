Posted in: Critical Role, Dungeons & Dragons, Games, Tabletop | Tagged: critical role, d&d

Critical Role Has Released The Official Trailer For Campaign IV

As part of the build-up to Campaign IV, Critical Role has released an official trailer for the next adventure, kicking off this October

Article Summary Critical Role unveils the official trailer for Campaign IV, teasing a West Marches-style adventure.

Brennan Lee Mulligan leads the new Dungeons & Dragons campaign in the world of Aramán.

The premiere kicks off October 2, 2025, across Beacon, YouTube, and Twitch platforms.

Campaign IV uses D&D 2024 rules plus homebrew, with a 13-member rotating cast and fresh gameplay.

Critical Role dropped a brand-new trailer today as they begin the official build to the first episode of Campaign IV. There's no grand reveal here of what to expect, as the majority of it shows the cast playing at the table in all of its cinematic glory. But what we do get is a brief monologue from Brennan Lee Mulligan, as he lays a bit of storytelling of what you'll encounter at the beginning in the new world of Aramán, as the game will take a West Marches-style approach with their latest Dungeons & Dragons campaign. Enjoy the trailer as the campaign kicks off on October 2, 2025.

Critical Role – Campaign IV

Helmed by award-winning creator, Game Master, and storyteller Brennan Lee Mulligan, Campaign Four will be played using Dungeons & Dragons (2024 rules), as well as some homebrew from Darrington Press's own Jeremy Crawford and Chris Perkins, and features Critical Role founders Laura Bailey, Taliesin Jaffe, Ashley Johnson, Matthew Mercer, Liam O'Brien, Marisha Ray, Sam Riegel, and Travis Willingham alongside Luis Carazo, Robbie Daymond, Aabria Iyengar, Whitney Moore, and Alex Ward. This cast will traverse the new world of Aramán in a West Marches-style approach to gameplay. The first four episodes will act as an Overture, introducing and weaving all 13 cast members through intersecting scenes before the story splits into three smaller tables – the Soldiers, Schemers, and Seekers – for the rest of the campaign, with overarching themes and genres tying them altogether.

"When creating the worlds that we build and explore in all of our content at Critical Role, we have always held strong to the belief that we should use the system that best supports the story we want to tell," said Marisha Ray, Creative Director, co-founder, and cast member of Critical Role. "We are certainly spoiled for choice when it comes to TTRPG systems that the cast knows and loves, so we are very excited to explore more of both Daggerheart and Dungeons and Dragons in our near (and hopefully distant) future."

Campaign Four will premiere with instant access on Beacon.tv as well as streamed to Critical Role's YouTube and Twitch channels on October 2, with the VOD available for everyone the following Monday and podcast episodes available in two parts: the first one week after the premiere, and the second on the following Tuesday. Beacon members will also get exclusive access to all episodes of Critical Role Cooldown for Campaign Four, where the cameras keep rolling and you get a front row seat to the cast's post-show reactions.

