Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Cut That Wire, WakaStudio

Multiplayer Bluffing Game Cut That Wire Receives New Free Update

Cut That Wire has added a new update to the title that brings in several improvements as well as the new Old Maid mode while being worked on

Article Summary Cut That Wire unleashes a free update adding Old Maid mode and massive gameplay improvements.

Battle friends in the new Space Map, featuring unlockable air-locks and fresh imposter powers.

Quick Match, rebalanced prompts, and new customization options make every bomb round unique.

Bluff, deceive, and survive with new features, rule settings, and chaotic party game twists.

Indie game developer and publisher WakaStudio has released a brand-new free update for their multiplayer bluffing game Cut That Wire. The short version is that the game has added a new Old Maid mode for you to play with friends, as well as several improvements to the tile. We have the rundown and a trailer here going over the new additions, while the team continues to work on the game after launch.

Space Update

The latest update brings a variety of new features, including the all-new "Old Maid" mode, which brings the famous card game into the chaos! Players can now face off in the new Space Map, complete with an unlockable air-lock to eject suspects into the cosmos. Imposters gain even more disruptive power, including the ability to swap data with victims to confuse the party. General updates and balancing changes include setting a minimum of 3 players per match, introducing a Quick Match option for more convenient games. The update also expands and rebalances prompt datasets with fresh questions, and allows dead players to see one safe wire. Additionally, users can now customize game rules, including adjusting the number of imposter abilities and custom bomb countdown timers.

Cut That Wire

In Cut That Wire, you're strapped to a bomb in a room with three others where one is secretly the imposter. Every ally could save you or seal your fate. Victims must unmask the traitor, whilst the imposter bluffs, deceives and manipulates to survive. Each round cranks up the pressure with "Big Bluff" mini-games: free sketch from prompts in 'Big Bluff Drawing', recall details in 'Big Bluff Picture', or swap cards in 'Big Bluff Deck' – while the imposter scrambles to stay convincing with mismatched information.

When the mini-games end, the real danger begins. After each game, players vote on who must cut a wire, then that chosen player must flip a coin to decide if they are cutting their own or someone else's wire. Only the Engineer, a victim with a unique power, knows the one safe choice, while the imposter pushes the group towards fatal mistakes. With the bomb's timer always ticking, every word and every glance could mean survival… or detonation.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!