Posted in: Games, Video Games | Tagged: Beast of Reincarnation, Fictions, Game Freak

Beast of Reincarnation Releases New Dev Video on Xbox Showcase

Check out the latest developer video for the game Beast of Reincarnation that was shown off during the Xbox Developer Direct '26 Showcase

Article Summary Beast of Reincarnation unveils a new developer video at the Xbox Developer Direct '26 Showcase.

Game Freak and Fictions give an in-depth look at gameplay, mechanics, and development progress.

Set in post-apocalyptic Japan, the action RPG follows Emma and Koo's evolving journey and bond.

Face mutated beasts and master tactical, real-time combat in a stunning world ravaged by blight.

Developer Game Freak and publisher Fictions revealed a brand new developer video for the game Beast of Reincarnation during the latest Xbox Developer Direct '26 Showcase. This is a good 10 minutes of the team talking about the title and its current state of development, while also showing off a bit of gameplay and some of the mechanics to this action RPG. Enjoy the video above as the game is supposed to come out sometime in 2026.

Beast of Reincarnation

In post-apocalyptic Japan, a land ruined by corruption and crawling with monstrous beasts, humanity's last hope may rest with Emma—an outcast cursed as a Blighted One—and Koo, her loyal canine companion. Survive a journey across an ominous, ever-changing world where dangerous forests can erupt in the wasteland. As Emma and Koo push deeper into the unknown, their bond strengthens—and with it, strange powers bloom. Explore what it means to be human in Beast of Reincarnation, an expansive one-person, one-dog action RPG built around demanding, technical combat. What awaits at journey's end?

Set in the post-apocalyptic world of Japan during the year 4026, most of the human population was lost due to a parasitic plant called "blight." Players will take on the role of Emma, the isolated protagonist, cursed as a blightborn, joined by her loyal canine companion, Koo. Eventually, their journey takes them to the far West, where they must confront the "Beast of Reincarnation"—the source of all blight. Survive a journey across an ominous, ever-changing world. What lies at the end of this voyage? Through fierce battles against formidable foes, Emma and Koo will absorb their strength, evolving as they go. Experience a unique "one-person, one-dog action RPG" in the beautiful yet brutal world of Beast of Reincarnation. Master a fusion of real-time combat and command-based strategy.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!