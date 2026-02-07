Posted in: Fortnite, Games, HoYoverse, Video Games | Tagged: Fortnite, Honkai: Star Rail

Honkai: Star Rail Announced New Fortnite Collaboration

Honkai: Star Rail revealed a brand-new collaboration with Fortnite as the team will also launch Version 4.0 in about a week

Article Summary Honkai: Star Rail teams up with Fortnite as Version 4.0 launches with massive content updates.

Explore Planarcadia, a vibrant new region filled with unique characters, lore, and engaging challenges.

Unlock powerful new 5-star characters like Yao Guang and Sparxie, with special abilities and strategies.

Enjoy login rewards, free costumes, event bonuses, new game modes, and fresh story-driven adventures.

HoYoverse has revealed new details about the next major update for Honkai: Star Rail, as Version 4.0 will bring new content, as well as a collaboration with Fortnite. Players will be taken to a new region called Planarcadia, Aha's playground, which will serve as a focal point for action across 2026. There you'll get Yao Guang and Sparxie to join the Trailblazer on a brand-new journey, as well as gain limited 5-star characters Black Swan, Evernight, and Hysilens, as well as Sparkle, Cerydra, and Rappa. Meanwhile, Kafka and Blade will officially arrive in Fortnite, as their skins and other items will be incoporated into the title starting on February 26. We have more details on Version 4.0 below, as it will launch on February 13.

Honkai: Star Rail – Version 4.0

Legend has it that "Planarcadia" was once a flat "World in Canvas," but after the IPC took over management, it awoke from the canvas, revived, and gradually transformed into the bustling hub it is today. Upon the Express Crew's arrival, Madam Pearl, one of the Strategic Investment Department's "Ten Stonehearts," will be there to play host. Yet beyond the glitz, Planarcadia carries a deeper meaning: it is both Navigator Himeko's homeland and the very place where the Astral Express reignited its journey fifteen years ago. Now, as the Express enters this paradise once again, another kind of "star treatment" awaits them: a hit comic based on the Express Crew is currently being serialized, thrusting everyone into the spotlight.

After wrapping up pleasantries with the IPC, the Trailblazer will arrive in "Duomension City" and encounter the unique "imagenae" of this world. These creatures live in symbiosis with the locals, having long been integrated into the city's daily life. Whether it's the station master "Meowton," the train-like "Bullet Wyrm," the "thundercoil" looming over the city, or the "mechatron" beloved by Mr. Yang, they have all become indispensable parts of Duomension City. However, the existence of the imagenae isn't guaranteed. They rely on people's "Wishpower" to sustain their lives—they only persist if they continue to attract attention; once forgotten, they gradually fade away. It is for this reason that entertainment facilities line every street and alley of Duomension City, and laughter never ceases. The city also hides mysterious entrances. Stepping through them allows the Trailblazer to enter a marvelous Duomension world, peeking into another facet of this arcadia or being led to unexpected destinations—be it the brightly lit commercial district of Dovebrook, Himeko's alma mater and world-renowned art school "Graphia Academy," or even the secret gathering place of the Masked Fools: the Tavern of Elation. Rumor has it that this place is quietly tucked away in some corner of the Dovebrook District…

In this boisterous amusement park coming to Honkai: Star Rail, the vast majority of residents are followers of the Elation. Even conflicts and disputes are packaged as games to be solved. Among all the entertainments, the most eye-catching—and most insane—is undoubtedly the "Phantasmoon Games," which is also one of the Express Crew's key objectives for this trip. Legend has it that this game was personally designed by The Laughter. The victor not only earns the right to an audience with THEM, but also receives the prize of "becoming an Aeon for one minute." The Phantasmoon Games has no fixed rules. The only criterion for judgment is who can attract the most attention. Any method goes, as long as it's dazzling enough. All participants rely on a single mask as their ticket, and there are only eight such masks in existence. As the games approach, various factions have quietly gathered. The Astral Express, the Masked Fools, the IPC, and the Xianzhou Alliance have intervened one after another. Even the Stellaron Hunters have made an appearance, Silver Wolf and Blade seem to have already begun their operations. Are they, too, here for the Phantasmoon Games? All suspense will be revealed one by one in future stories.

In Planarcadia, even Combat is placed under the gaze of The Laughter. When characters on the Path of "Elation" are added to the team, or when fighting special enemies, you will obtain "Punchlines." As Punchlines accumulate and Aha's interest peaks, THEY will personally take the stage to initiate an "Aha Instant." During this phase, Aha will lead the "Elation" characters in the team to unleash Elation Skills in turn. The more Punchlines gathered, the stronger the ability effects. After the "Aha Instant" concludes, all characters on the Path of Elation will gain their own unique "Certified Banger" buffs, adding further layers to combat strategy. In the new version, Trailblazers will welcome two powerful new 5-star characters to their roster. First up is the Seer Strategist from the Xianzhou Alliance's Yuque: General Yao Guang.

Previously only a voice heard during the storyline, she is finally making her official debut. As the senior soror to the familiar face Fu Xuan, Yao Guang serves as the Alliance's vital divination advisor when facing difficult predicaments. To the people of the Xianzhou, she is "Madam Yao," a goddess of fortune who resolves crises and brings good omens through her divination. As a Physical character on the Path of Elation, Yao Guang specializes in using "Weal and Woe Lots" to control the flow of battle. Weal Lots increase ally Elation and grant the team "Punchline" stacks when Yao Guang uses her Skill. During an "Aha Instant," Yao Guang casts Woe Lots, causing enemies to take increased DMG while regenerating Skill Points for the team. Yao Guang's "Certified Banger" buff allows teammates' attacks to deal 1 instance of Additional Elation DMG; if that attack consumes a Skill Point, the DMG is further increased. Furthermore, her Ultimate not only provides "Punchline" for the team but also immediately triggers an extra "Aha Instant," increasing All-Type RES PEN for all allies.

Another mysterious 5-star Fire-Type character on the Path of Elation is Sparxie. Bearing a striking resemblance to the familiar Masked Fool Sparkle, she is the hottest streamer in Planarcadia. In the storyline, Sparxie will debut alongside Sparkle, bringing a unique surprise to the Trailblazer. In combat, acting as a streamer, Sparxie opens a livestream room to engage in a live upvote showdown with enemies. Players can continuously consume Skill Points to send random "Gifts" to Sparxie, regenerating varying amounts of Skill Points or "Punchlines" for the team. The more Skill Points consumed, the more Punchlines the team gains, and the higher the DMG dealt at the final settlement. During "Aha Instant," Sparxie kicks off a boisterous lucky draw, dealing massive DMG to all enemies with multiple bounces. While in the "Certified Banger" state, every Gift triggered during the live showdown will deal additional Elation DMG to a random enemy target upon settlement. Furthermore, Sparxie's Ultimate also deals extra Elation DMG.

Limited 5-star characters Black Swan, Evernight, and Hysilens, along with Sparkle, Cerydra, and Rappa, will be featured in Warp events during the first and second halves of the version, respectively. At the same time, Black Swan and Sparkle will also receive enhancements in Honkai: Star Rail.

Black Swan can further elevate the overall DMG output of DOT teams, while Sparkle's support effects will now apply to Elation DMG, boosting the overall damage output of Elation teams and providing players with more stable and powerful combat support in their journey ahead. Additionally, players who log in after the version launches will receive a 20-pull reward and can claim Ruan Mei's new Outfit for free. Meanwhile, the Yao Guang fortune event will also bring players 1,600 Stellar Jades in rewards. During this period, multiple benefits will be gradually released, including new Trailblaze Outfits and new headwear, as well as a free 5-star character selector, bringing even more surprises to your adventure.

Finally, Version 4.0 will also bring a host of brand-new events and gameplay updates for Honkai: Star Rail. For example, in "Cosmicon Collective," you'll challenge formidable foes via card battles and strive for the pinnacle of cosmic might. In "Furbobo Weekly," Trailblazers will become magazine editors, experiencing a different kind of fun through management and critical decisions. As for permanent gameplay modes, "Currency Wars" will see its first expansion, while the "Divergent Universe" is also getting an update, injecting more variety into long-term challenges.

