JoJo's Bizarre Adventure's Giorno Giovanna To Join Jump Force

One more DLC character is coming to Jump Force as it was revealed today that JoJo's Bizarre Adventure's Giorno Giovanna will join the game. Yes, a golden wind is going to be sweeping through the game down the road as the progeny of DIO by way of Jonathan Joestar's body will become the next DLC character. More to the point, they will be the last DLC character of Character Pass 2 as they will join Shoto Todoroki, Meruem and Hiei, and the upcoming Yoruichi this Spring. No official date was given as to when they would be added to the roster, no screenshots or video were provided, and no context as to their arrival in the storyline was provided. Only that they will cost us $4 like everyone else, or $18 if you buy the pass as a whole to get all of the characters at once.

What specifically does the addition of Giorno Giovanna mean for Jump Force as a whole? Honestly… very little. A lot of the DLC characters that have been added to the game have pretty much been fan service at this point. There's no real impact to any of the characters above being put into the mix that has any real meaning or value to the overall product. They're there to make fans of whatever franchise they're from be happy, and we're pretty sure anyone who is a fan of JoJo's Bizarre Adventure has got to be stoked that the character is going to be a part of the roster sometime before the end of May 2021. But the fact that they're just raiding IPs to add whoever they can to make a few extra bucks off of it seems a bit tacky at this point. If they make the decision to do Character Pass 3, it needs to come with some kind of storyline content for it to have any real value.