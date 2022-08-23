2K Games Officially Announces New Tales From The Borderlands

After months of rumors and pretty much being confirmed last week from leaks, New Tales From The Borderlands has been announced. The word came down from 2K Games during Opening Night Live at Gamescom 2022, as the team revealed their latest entry for the franchise will be a return to the choose-your-own-adventure experience that was originally created by Telltale Games. This time around, you'll be playing as a new trio who are looking to make mayhem their business. The game will be coming out on October 21st, 2022, for all three major consoles, as well as PC via Steam and the Epic Games Store. It'll be available in two versions: Standard and Deluxe Edition. Those who pre-order the game will get the Adventure Capital Pack, featuring cosmetics for Anu, Octavio, and Fran, 10,000 in-game currency, and an in-game FL4K Vaultlander collectible.

New Tales From The Borderlands immerses players in a deep and original story full of unexpected turns, heartwarming emotion, and classic Borderlands humor. Within the perpetually war-torn metropolis of Promethea, players will decide the fates of three underdogs out to make mayhem their business, with altruistic scientist Anu, her ambitious "streetwise" brother Octavio, and the fierce, frogurt-flinging Fran. Players will face down a planetary invasion, vicious vault monster, and cold-hearted capitalists in this cinematic thrill ride where what happens next depends on their decisions. Every choice big or small can impact how the story unfolds, often in unexpected ways, and only by playing through the game will players fully understand how their decisions can change the Borderlands. New Tales From The Borderlands is developed by Gearbox Software, led primarily by Gearbox Quebec – an incredible team with a deep history of creating compelling Borderlands narrative experiences. Gearbox Software also partnered with key alumni of the original Telltale Games narrative team to craft the all-new story in New Tales From The Borderlands. The Underdog Story Of Three Loveable Losers: Decide the fates of altruistic scientist Anu, her ambitious, "streetwise" brother Octavio, and the fierce, frogurt-slinging Fran. With nothing left to lose and everything to gain, you'll claw and con your way through this thrilling five-part story;

