Posted in: Games, Video Games | Tagged: Arc Games, Hyper Light Breaker

Hyper Light Breaker Releases Its First Major Update

Hyper Light Breaker has been given a brand new update while in Early Access, as the Buried Below Update brings about several new additions

Article Summary Hyper Light Breaker gets its biggest Early Access update: Buried Below.

New Breaker, "Rondo," and Crown, "Maw," add fresh content.

Major run structure overhaul: one life per run, more roguelike feel.

Enhanced character customization through SyComs and meta progression.

Developer Heat Machine and publisher Arc Games have released a new major update for Hyper Light Breaker as the game continues to be worked on in Early Access. This is the biggest update the game has received since entering EA, as they have provided tons of new content and additions to the game, as well as several quality-of-life improvements. We have the rundown of everything added below, with the trailer here as well, as the content is available now.

Hyper Light Breaker – Buried Below Update

On the content front, Buried Below will bring a new Breaker, "Rondo" – a Breaker who comes from the same region as the recently-debuted Breaker, Ravona, and has a new SyCom with two SyCom perks – a new Crown, "Maw" – the biggest and most menacing Crown yet, two new melee weapons and new environments to explore, including caves. For the new Crown, Early Access players have seen glimpses of her in a couple of ways– as she's shown as a Crown that's possible to fight when readying up to enter the Overgrowth and players have entered her arena in the hostile crystalscape of the Jeweled Spire. The Heart Machine team's been working hard on getting Maw ready, and they're thrilled the time has come for players to face her in just a few days!

Change in Run Structure

Since Early Access launch, the Heart Machine has taken to heart all of the player feedback they've received across the board. Inspired by player feedback, the upcoming update will introduce the most significant feature overhaul yet with a complete rework of the game's run structure, as players will now have one life for each run and when they die they will lose items in their inventory, and the Overgrowth will reset. This change was made to balance the game around a more traditional roguelike experience, turning each run into a more consistent and rewarding "zero to hero" adventure than before. This change also allows the Heart Machine to better adjust difficulty and make the game easier to get into, but harder to master, and addresses much of the feedback the team has received from players since the Early Access launch. This shift in run structure will introduce a few gameplay loops and progression changes to make runs easier, better and ultimately more enjoyable for all players, including veterans and newcomers alike, than before.

Extraction – More Options for Players: Instead of only one way to leave the Overgrowth (via the Telepad), players will be able to extract at any Shrine in the Overgrowth and there'll be no waves of enemies to defeat like before. This change will make it so players can extract more often, making the game easier as a result which was one of the main requests from players to change the game's difficulty.

Instead of only one way to leave the Overgrowth (via the Telepad), players will be able to extract at any Shrine in the Overgrowth and there'll be no waves of enemies to defeat like before. This change will make it so players can extract more often, making the game easier as a result which was one of the main requests from players to change the game's difficulty. SyComs – Follows a Class-Like System, More Loadout Potential: Character customization has been redesigned giving each Breaker one assigned SyCom with fixed stats, and players have the option to equip a perk to the SyCom that gives the Breaker a new passive ability. For instance, Rondo's SyCom has an equippable perk called "Bladedancer" that increases Rondo's damage and attack speed. Players can develop their SyCom stats further at Shrines in the Overgrowth with extended upgrades unlocked through meta progression. This change, inspired by player feedback, will make it so each Breaker is similar to a "class" making each Breaker feel different from one another, and make it so players can come up with distinct builds per Breaker.

Character customization has been redesigned giving each Breaker one assigned SyCom with fixed stats, and players have the option to equip a perk to the SyCom that gives the Breaker a new passive ability. For instance, Rondo's SyCom has an equippable perk called "Bladedancer" that increases Rondo's damage and attack speed. Players can develop their SyCom stats further at Shrines in the Overgrowth with extended upgrades unlocked through meta progression. This change, inspired by player feedback, will make it so each Breaker is similar to a "class" making each Breaker feel different from one another, and make it so players can come up with distinct builds per Breaker. Inventory & Vendors – More Streamlined: The Vault system will be changed as when you die, the inventory in your Vault will no longer carry over between runs except for Golden Rations, the main meta progression currency in the game. This will allow players to focus solely on acquiring new gear during their runs instead of having to focus on managing their inventory so often like before. Additionally, vendors in the Overgrowth and Cursed Outpost will also have new roles, with Bright Blood and Materials now used for purchases and upgrades. While gear sales have been removed from hub vendors, players can still use them to enhance equipped items.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!