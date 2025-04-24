Posted in: Capcom, Games, Street Fighter 6, Video Games | Tagged: street fighter

Street Fighter 6 Shows Off Elena As Final Year Two Character

Street Fighter 6 has brought back Elena as the final DLC character for Year Two, along with a new stage and some updates to the title

Article Summary Elena returns in Street Fighter 6 as final Year Two DLC with new stage, Reniala Remains.

Elena features Brazilian martial arts and dance, with revamped moves and iconic style.

Unlock two outfits, one inspired by Street Fighter III and Ultra Street Fighter IV.

Elena's arsenal includes Lynx Song, Moon Glider, and three impressive Super Arts.

Capcom showed off the final fighter coming to Street Fighter 6 as part of Year Two's content, as we got a better look at Elena. And on-and-off character since Street Fighter III: New Generation, they've brought her back as a fierce, experienced, and more mature version of her previous incarnations, while still retaining a lot of the moves and personality quirks that made her a favorite for many to play. She brings a mix of Brazilain martial arts and dance, along with a new stage called Reniala Remains set on the African planes, along with some other updates when she is released on June 5, 2025. We have more info on her and a trailer for you to check out.

Street Fighter 6 – Elena

The pure-spirited Elena showcases her kicker moves with two colorful Outfits. Outfit 1 is themed around her newest look, creating a fresh yet familiar style that emphasizes both her grace and physique, while Outfit 2 is an ode to her iconic look in Street Fighter III: New Generation and Ultra Street Fighter IV. Outfit 2 can be acquired by maxing out your bond with her in World Tour or via Fighter Coins.

Rhino Horn: A series of quick, forward-moving kicks that send the opponent flying back

A series of quick, forward-moving kicks that send the opponent flying back Scratch Wheel: Known as Elena's "dragon-punch," this move is useful for anti-airs or for keeping opponents away

Known as Elena's "dragon-punch," this move is useful for anti-airs or for keeping opponents away Lynx Song: Where things get wild, Elena spins forward close to the ground while invincible to projectiles and can then use four different techniques out of it, such as Leopard Snap, Harvest Circle, Mallet Smash or Lynx Whirl. Leopard Snap: A long-reaching attack useful for closing distances Harvest Circle: A kick that launches opponents in the air and maintains invincibility to projectiles Mallet Smash: An overhead kick that can buffalow-profile Lynx Whirl: Elena performs an additional spin to extend Lynx Song. If the aforementioned Leopard Snap, Harvest Circle, or Mallet Smash are performed after Lynx Whirl, their properties are "boosted!"

Where things get wild, Elena spins forward close to the ground while invincible to projectiles and can then use four different techniques out of it, such as Leopard Snap, Harvest Circle, Mallet Smash or Lynx Whirl. Spinning Scythe: As seen in previous iterations, perform a series of spinning kicks that can be canceled and followed up with Leopard Snap, Harvest Circle, Mallet Smash, and Lynx Whirl, to keep up the pressure on her opponents

As seen in previous iterations, perform a series of spinning kicks that can be canceled and followed up with Leopard Snap, Harvest Circle, Mallet Smash, and Lynx Whirl, to keep up the pressure on her opponents Moon Glider: An evasive technique where Elena steps back before performing a vertical spinning kick that sends the opponent in the air

An evasive technique where Elena steps back before performing a vertical spinning kick that sends the opponent in the air Meteor Volley: Elena's Level 1 Super Art that operates as an effective anti-air move and also allows for a follow-up attack.

Elena's Level 1 Super Art that operates as an effective anti-air move and also allows for a follow-up attack. Revival Dance: Elena's Level 2 Super Art where she launches forward with a flurry of kicks and is invincible to all attacks on start-up. If you hold the down button, rather than dealing extra damage, Elena will do her trademark healing!

Elena's Level 2 Super Art where she launches forward with a flurry of kicks and is invincible to all attacks on start-up. If you hold the down button, rather than dealing extra damage, Elena will do her trademark healing! Song of the Grasslands: Elena's Level 3 Super Art brings the power of nature to the fight as she delivers kicks with the power of the skies and plains!

