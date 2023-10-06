Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Limited Run Games, Video Games, Ziggurat Interactive | Tagged: A Boy & His Blob

A Boy & His Blob: Retro Collection Arrives October 17

A Boy & His Blob: Retro Collection will be released in a couple of weeks on both Nintendo Switch and PlayStation consoles.

Ziggurat Interactive and Limited Run Games have confirmed that they will release A Boy & His Blob: Retro Collection on October 17. This collection will have two specific games, as you're getting the NES version of the original A Boy & His Blob: Trouble On Blobolonia, and the Game Boy version of The Rescue Of Princess Blobette (Nintendo Game Boy). You can read about both below, as the collection will drop for PS4, PS5, and the Nintendo Switch.

A Boy & His Blob: Trouble On Blobolonia

Team up with an extraterrestrial lifeform named Blobert (affectionately known as Blob) to save Blob's home planet! The evil emperor of Blobolonia is threatening to rule the planet with his army of minions. Thwart his plans for total conquest while forging an unbreakable bond by using the power of jelly beans! Find hidden treasures across Blobolonia by discovering new secrets and gathering enough resources to buy new jellies. These tasty treats will give Blob the power to undergo miraculous transformations and help you save the world together. Sounds like a daunting task, right? Not with Blob by your side! Try different jellybean flavors to see what effect they have on Blob. Overcome obstacles by transforming Blob into the right tool for the job! This shape-shifting ability becomes their ultimate weapon, enabling them to conquer seemingly insurmountable challenges. With enough jellybeans and flavors, the possibilities are endless!

The Rescue Of Princess Blobette

Join the boy and his extraordinary companion, Blob, as they embark on a quest to save the beloved Princess Blobette from the clutches of the wicked Antagonistic Alchemist, who harbors grand ambitions of becoming Emperor of Blob's home planet, Blobolonia. But our heroes won't let that happen. Imprisoned within the tower of the Royal Castle, the fate of Princess Blobette hangs in the balance, and it's up to you to ensure her freedom. But the Alchemist has laid a suite of treacherous traps to impede the boy and Blob's progress. Join our dynamic duo as they encounter secret rooms, clever traps, and dangerous obstacles in the labyrinthine depths of the castle. Fortunately, the Alchemist remains oblivious to our heroes' hidden advantage—feeding Blob different flavors of jelly beans can transform him into various shapes. Armed with this knowledge, unlocking the tower's door becomes a mere trifle for our heroes, provided the right jelly bean is at hand. Blob's ability to magically transform shapes will help this intrepid pair get past almost anything the Alchemist can conjure up!

