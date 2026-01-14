Posted in: Games, Video Games | Tagged: A&R Atelier, ecco the dolphin

A Brand-New Ecco the Dolphin Title is In Development

Ecco the Dolphin is making a comeback as the current owners of the IP announced that a brand-new video game is in development

It’s the first new Ecco title in over 25 years, since the Dreamcast’s Defender of the Future.

The new team includes original Ecco creators and fresh talent passionate about the franchise.

No release date or platforms confirmed yet, but fans can join the new official Discord community.

A&R Atelier, the current owners of the Ecco the Dolphin franchise, have confirmed they are working on a brand-new game. It has been over 25 years since the last game in the series, going all the way back to the Dreamcast with Ecco the Dolphin: Defender of the Future. But let's be real, the one everyone remembers is the original 1992 title for the SEGA Genesis/Mega Drive, as you play a dolphin that, for some reason, fights aliens who have been abducting marine life. The team launched a new website and sent out a notice this morning that they are woking on a new title, but a development timeline, platforms, and any indication of the game's plot were not revealed. We have the details from the team below as we now wait to learn more.

Ecco the Dolphin (in development)

The team behind Ecco the Dolphin includes original creators from the classic games, alongside talented new team members who share a deep love and respect for this iconic franchise. Together, we're dedicated to expanding the Ecco the Dolphin IP to the level it has always deserved. We're currently working on new Ecco games and products that honor the spirit of the original while bringing fresh experiences to both longtime fans and new players discovering Ecco's epic world for the first time. Additionally, A&R Atelier has launched the official Ecco the Dolphin Discord server, where fans and newcomers can connect with developers and join the community hub for all things Ecco. The community will receive exclusive updates, behind-the-scenes content, and early looks at what's to come.

"It has been years in the making and we're honored to bring Ecco back," said Ed Annunziata, Chief Creative Officer of A&R Atelier. "Ecco has always been more than a game about a dolphin—he's a bridge between worlds."

