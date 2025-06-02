Posted in: Coffee Stain Publishing, Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Goat Simulator 3

Goat Simulator 3 Multiverse Of Nonsense DLC Gets Mobile Release Date

Goat Simulator 3 has a release date for the Multiverse Of Nonsense DLC on mobile, as it will arrive for iOS and Android in late June

All chaotic content from the PC version returns, with tweaks for mobile gameplay.

Become a dimension-hopping goat, tackle absurd quests, and unleash mayhem solo or with friends.

Customize your goat with 8 new characters and 100+ wild gear options in a universe of nonsense.

Indie game developer and publisher Coffee Stain Publishing confirmed the mobile release date for Goat Simulator 3's Multiverse Of Nonsense DLC on iOS and Android. The team confirmed the DLC will arrive for both platforms on June 23, bringing with it all of the content from the PC version with a few tweaks for mobile devices. But it's basically the same content as before. No trailer for this one, but we do have the finer details from the devs below.

Goat Simulator 3 – Multiverse Of Nonsense Mobile

Goat Simulator 3 – Multiverse of Nonsense takes the chaotic, over-the-top antics the series is known for and catapults them across dimensions – and now, it's all coming to mobile. Play solo or team up with a friend as you leap between bizarre universes, tackle ridiculous quests, and unleash mayhem wherever you go! With unstable worlds to fix, eccentric characters to meet, and no shortage of destruction to cause, you'll help the Guardian of the Multiverse clean up the disaster you (of course) helped create.

Unleash goat-fueled chaos across the multiverse, but on mobile. And as a goat.

8 new goats with powers that make absolutely no sense, just like everything else

100+ gears to customize your multiverse mayhem

Explore a world full of totally reasonable nonsense

Hop between universes like you own the place

A dialogue system! People talk, you mostly bleat

Mini-games and side quests to keep your hooves busy across the multiverse

Over a decade ago, Goat Simulator made its first leap into existence in 2014, and has since bounded across almost every platform, including Xbox, PlayStation, Nintendo Switch, iOS and Android. From grazing the digital fields of PC to leaping onto handheld devices, the GOAT's journey is far from over. Goat Simulator 3 – Multiverse of Nonsense made its debut on PC, PlayStation, and Xbox in June 2024, and the chaos is soon to be portable with its upcoming mobile release – be a dimension-traversing goat anywhere!

