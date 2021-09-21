Fashion Week Page For Misunderstood Mischief Research In Pokémon GO
The Fashion Week 2021 event begins today in Pokémon GO. This event adds a new page to the ongoing, season-long, sixteen-page Misunderstood Mischief Special Research. Let's see what this event will task players with doing to contribute to this Hoopa-centric questline.
The full tasks and rewards for the currently unlocked Misunderstood Mischief Special Research in Pokémon GO include:
Misunderstood Mischief Page One of Sixteen
- Make 10 Nice Throws: 1 Incense
- Use an Incense: 10 Poké Balls
- Take 3 snapshots of wild Psychic-type Pokémon: 10 Nanab Berries
- REWARDS: Gothita encounter, 1000 XP, 500 Stardust
Misunderstood Mischief Page Two of Sixteen
- [AUTO-CLAIM]: 720 Stardust
- REWARDS: 720 XP
Misunderstood Mischief Page Three of Sixteen
- Make 3 Curveball Throws: 15 Poké Balls
- Catch 10 different species of Pokémon: 15 Great Balls
- Earn 5000 Stardust: 3 Max Revives
- REWARDS: Hoopa encounter, 1000 XP, 500 Stardust
Misunderstood Mischief Page Four of Sixteen
- [AUTO-CLAIM]: 720 Stardust
- REWARDS: 720 XP
Misunderstood Mischief Page Five of Sixteen
- Power up Pokémon 10 times: 15 Poké Balls
- Catch 20 Psychic-type Pokémon: Abra encounter
- Evolve 3 Psychic-type Pokémon: 3 Revives
- REWARDS: Wobbuffet encounter, 10 Hyper Potion, 10 Inkay Candies
Misunderstood Mischief Page Six of Sixteen
- [AUTO-CLAIM] 720 Stardust
- REWARDS: 720 XP
Now, the new page added to this Pokémon GO Special Research for the Fashion Week event is:
Misunderstood Mischief Page Seven of Sixteen
- Take a snapshot of your Buddy: Furfrou
- Catch a Furfrou: 1 Fast TM
- Earn a Heart with your Buddy: 1 Charged TM
- REWARDS: Minccino encounter, 1 Unova Stone, 15 Furfrou Candies
Misunderstood Mischief Page Eight of Sixteen
- [LOCKED: Will be Auto-Claim]: 720 Stardust
- REWARDS: 720 XP
Players will be able to use that Unova Stone to evolve Minccino into its evolution of Cinccino. Note as well that this is just one set of the available tasks that players will see unlocked during Fashion Week 2021 in Pokémon GO. There will also be a Fashion Week 2021 Timed Research as well as the Meloetta Special Research that will offer that Mythical Pokémon to trainers who missed GO Fest 2o21.