Fashion Week Page For Misunderstood Mischief Research In Pokémon GO

The Fashion Week 2021 event begins today in Pokémon GO. This event adds a new page to the ongoing, season-long, sixteen-page Misunderstood Mischief Special Research. Let's see what this event will task players with doing to contribute to this Hoopa-centric questline.

The full tasks and rewards for the currently unlocked Misunderstood Mischief Special Research in Pokémon GO include:

Misunderstood Mischief Page One of Sixteen

Make 10 Nice Throws: 1 Incense

Use an Incense: 10 Poké Balls

Take 3 snapshots of wild Psychic-type Pokémon: 10 Nanab Berries

REWARDS: Gothita encounter, 1000 XP, 500 Stardust

Misunderstood Mischief Page Two of Sixteen

[AUTO-CLAIM]: 720 Stardust

REWARDS: 720 XP

Misunderstood Mischief Page Three of Sixteen

Make 3 Curveball Throws: 15 Poké Balls

Catch 10 different species of Pokémon: 15 Great Balls

Earn 5000 Stardust: 3 Max Revives

REWARDS: Hoopa encounter, 1000 XP, 500 Stardust

Misunderstood Mischief Page Four of Sixteen

[AUTO-CLAIM]: 720 Stardust

REWARDS: 720 XP

Misunderstood Mischief Page Five of Sixteen

Power up Pokémon 10 times: 15 Poké Balls

Catch 20 Psychic-type Pokémon: Abra encounter

Evolve 3 Psychic-type Pokémon: 3 Revives

REWARDS: Wobbuffet encounter, 10 Hyper Potion, 10 Inkay Candies

Misunderstood Mischief Page Six of Sixteen

[AUTO-CLAIM] 720 Stardust

REWARDS: 720 XP

Now, the new page added to this Pokémon GO Special Research for the Fashion Week event is:

Misunderstood Mischief Page Seven of Sixteen

Take a snapshot of your Buddy: Furfrou

Catch a Furfrou: 1 Fast TM

Earn a Heart with your Buddy: 1 Charged TM

REWARDS: Minccino encounter, 1 Unova Stone, 15 Furfrou Candies

Misunderstood Mischief Page Eight of Sixteen

[LOCKED: Will be Auto-Claim]: 720 Stardust

REWARDS: 720 XP

Players will be able to use that Unova Stone to evolve Minccino into its evolution of Cinccino. Note as well that this is just one set of the available tasks that players will see unlocked during Fashion Week 2021 in Pokémon GO. There will also be a Fashion Week 2021 Timed Research as well as the Meloetta Special Research that will offer that Mythical Pokémon to trainers who missed GO Fest 2o21.