Atari Hotels & Adapt Announce The Launch of PixelHeart

Atari Hotels and Adapt have partnered up to launch PixelHeart, a new charitable initiative aimed at helping the Phoenix area

The program uses gaming and sports events to create positive experiences for kids and local families.

Adapt hosts immersive events, Atari-themed Airbnb stays, and exclusive meet-and-greets for patients.

All PixelHeart activities aim to raise awareness and funds for the Phoenix Children's Hope Fund.

Atari Hotels has announced that it has partnered with Phoenix-based content creator Adapt to launch PixelHeart, a new charitable initiative. This new program focuses specifically on supporting Phoenix Children's and the local community, all through the influence and powers of gaming and sports. We have the full rundown of what their goals are from the announcement this morning, along with a couple of quotes below.

PixelHeart

This collaboration establishes the framework for Atari Hotels' creator program, which will range from local collaborations to partnerships with global household names. Future initiatives will include the Atari Hotel Residency Program—modeled after traditional concert residencies—which will provide top creators with a penthouse suite to create content and engage with fans. To launch this creator program, Adapt and Atari Hotels have chosen to focus on community impact. As the venue's first creator partner, Adapt is leveraging his platform to support his hometown. By working together, PixelHeart will combine Adapt's massive global audience with Atari Hotels' local resources to drive awareness and support for the Phoenix Children's Hope Fund. Key components of PixelHeart include:

Immersive sports and gaming experiences hosted by Adapt for patients at Phoenix Children's.

A customized Atari-themed Airbnb home that will be available to families of patients at Phoenix Children's.

Exclusive meet-and-greets and giveaways hosted by Adapt for local Phoenix kids and families.

Supporting Phoenix Children'sl is also deeply personal to Intersection Development, the team behind the Atari Hotel in Phoenix. Jordan Taylor, Partner at Intersection Development and head of Atari Hotels, has a longstanding connection to Phoenix Children's, where his daughter underwent open-heart surgery at the age of two and has since lived a healthy life. As PixelHeart's first initiative, Atari Hotels will host a fan meet-and-greet with Adapt at the Monorchild building on Roosevelt Row. All funds raised during the event will go to Phoenix Children's, helping to provide necessary resources to families of patients. This will serve as the first of many upcoming activations for PixelHeart.

"Growing up in Phoenix, I could always look to basketball and gaming to connect with my friends and lift my spirits, so I know how powerful these activities can be for people when they're going through a challenging time," said Adapt. "By partnering with Atari Hotels to launch PixelHeart, I can use my platform to bring those same moments with the patients and families at Phoenix Children's."

"After my daughter received necessary care at Phoenix Children's, I understand what so many families go through when one of their loved ones is in the hospital, " said Taylor. "PixelHeart is our way of giving this community moments of joy and connection when they need it most."

