Pokémon TCG Japan's Future Flash: Full Art Pokémon

Iron Hands, Iron Valiant, Tera Toxtricity, Aegislash, Altaria, and Maushold get Full Art Pokémon cards in Pokémon TCG Japan's Future Flash.

Article Summary Discover Full Art Pokémon cards in Japan's TCG Future Flash set.

Explore the new Future and Ancient mechanics with Paradox Pokémon.

Get a glimpse of the six unique Full Art styles in Scarlet & Violet.

Stay updated with Japanese set previews for insight into English releases.

Pokémon TCG Japan has begun teasing the October 2023 Scarlet & Violet-era sister sets. These two sets are the Roaring Moon-themed Ancient Roar and the Iron Valiant-themed Future Flash. Both sets hit shelves on October 27th, just one month after the Tera Garchomp-themed Raging Surf, which is also currently being teased. These expansions will introduce the new Future and Ancient mechanics, which refer to Paradox Pokémon. We have previously seen Paradox Pokémon like Iron Treads and Great Tusk in earlier Scarlet & Violet sets, but the Pokémon TCG has been mostly holding these special species back for this next wave of expansions. It has already been confirmed that these sets will pair with Raging Surf to make up Scarlet & Violet – Paradox Rift, which will be our English-language Pokémon TCG set for November 2023. It is rumored that Scarlet & Violet – Paradox Rift will also combine with the cards from the upcoming Japanese ex Starter Sets featuring Tera Mewtwo ex and Tera Skeledirge ex, but we cannot yet confirm. Today, let's take a look at the Full Art Pokémon ex featured in Future Flash.

Future Flash features six overall Full Art Pokémon. This set, like Ancient Roar, added a new variety of Full Art. Ancient Roar, of course, added Ancient Paradox Pokémon, who get a sandy swirl on their Full Art cards. Future Flash adds Future Paradox Pokémon, who get the digitized background seen on Iron Hands ex Full Art and Iron Valiant ex Full Art. There are now four different styles of Full Art to get in Scarlet & Violet-era seta. Ancient, Future, Tera Full Arts (seen on the Tera Toxtricity ex Full Art above), and standard (seen on the Aegislash, Altaria, and Maushold Full Arts).

Japanese sets often give us early ideas of what the English-language sets may include, so be sure to keep an eye on our coverage. You can stay tuned for previews of Scarlet & Violet cards as well as updates on everything Pokémon TCG right here at Bleeding Cool.

