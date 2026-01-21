Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Brave Escape, Hit Start Studios

Brave Escape Is Coming To Consoles Sometime Soon

After being out on Steam for nearly a year, Brave Escape will be making its way to both Xbox and PlayStation sometime in Q1 2026

Article Summary Brave Escape comes to Xbox and PlayStation in Q1 2026 after a successful Steam launch.

Team up in local or online co-op as Colin and Floyd to solve puzzles and conquer challenging levels.

Friend's Pass lets you play Brave Escape with a friend across platforms—only one copy needed.

Unique abilities and special gadgets change by level, with modes for both casual and expert players.

Indie game developer and publisher Hit Start Studios has confirmed they will release their game Brave Escape for consoles sometime in Q1 2026. If you haven't played the game yet, this is a co-op adventure game where you and a friend must work together as a robot/adventurer duo, exploring all sorts of treacherous areas. The team revealed the game is coming to both Xbox and PlayStation soon, but failed to lock down a solid date for the launch. For now, enjoy the latest trailer.

Brave Escape

Brave Escape is a challenging two-player co-op platformer where two players must work together to navigate through hundreds of hazard-filled levels. Play as both Colin and Floyd in their bold quest that requires skilled synchronization with every step, jump, and climb. Gather collectibles, uncover secrets, and experience the excitement of Brave Escape as you and your companion embark on an unforgettable journey.

Invite a friend to join your adventure—absolutely free—with Friend's Pass! As long as one of you owns the full game, you can both play together across any platform. Need a partner? Join our discord. Each character comes with a unique ability – Floyd's boost mechanism and Colin's climbing rope are both essential tools that will help you tackle the cave's terrain. Synchronization and puzzle solving will be the key to your success.

Casual Mode provides a more approachable experience, with fewer spikes and more forgiving timings. Ideal for players who are less experienced with precision platformers. Prepare for adventure! Wishlist Brave Escape now and be among the first to embark on this epic journey! Based on your location, Floyd will be equipped with a special gadget to help in your quest.

Glacial Falls: Wind Gun

Glowing Depths: Flashlight

Serpent's Hollow: Grapple Hook

Moai Chambers: Freeze Gun

Thunder Ridge: Magnet Gun

