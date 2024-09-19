Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Crazy Web Game Jam 2024, CrazyGames

CrazyGames Has Announces the Crazy Web Game Jam 2024

CrazyGames will be holding their own special game jam this year, as they announced the Crazy Web Game Jam 2024 happeniing in November

CrazyGames has revealed a brand new event as they'll be holding their own web-oriented game jam with the Crazy Web Game Jam 2024. The event will be a seven-day global game development marathon running from November 1-8, as the team has partnered with Unity to offer participants a chance at securing a new publishing deal worth $50k! As you might suspect from the partnership, the jam will have a focus on Unity-based game development, which will culminate in a final event after a three-month incubation period. We have more details about the event for you below from the company, along with a quote about the event, as they are currently taking registration for those looking to take part.

Crazy Web Game Jam 2024

Join the ultimate web game development marathon, where creativity meets business! The Crazy Web Game Jam 2024 is an online event co-organized by CrazyGames and GameJamPlus and sponsored by Unity. This game development marathon offers an exciting opportunity to create and showcase your game from November 1 to November 8, 2024. This event is designed to fuel the growth of web games!

$50,000 in Publishing Deals : The best projects from the jam will receive significant publishing deals, offering a fantastic opportunity for developers to bring their games to a broader audience.

: The best projects from the jam will receive significant publishing deals, offering a fantastic opportunity for developers to bring their games to a broader audience. Unity-Based Development : All games must be developed using Unity, ensuring participants are working with industry-standard tools.

: All games must be developed using Unity, ensuring participants are working with industry-standard tools. Incubation Period: Following the jam, there will be a 3-month incubation period leading to the final event, where winners will be announced.

How to Participate:

Register: Interested developers must register using the official form. Submit Your Game: Games must be uploaded to the CrazyGames platform and meet all submission requirements, including PEGI 12 compliance. Join the Community: Engage with other participants on the official Discord server to form teams, share ideas, and get support.

"Crazy Web Game Jam 2024 is a unique opportunity for developers to push the boundaries of their creativity on the web. We're excited to see the innovation that will come from this collaboration with Unity," said Rafael Morgan, VP of Marketing and Partnerships at CrazyGames.

