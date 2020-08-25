A New Maze Puzzle Book Called Skulk Is Coming In September

A new maze puzzle book was announced last week as Skulk will be published by Laurence King and released on September 7th, 2020. The book was created by Robin Etherington and illustrated by Renaud Vigourt, the book has a unique twist to it as you will go through and solve your way through the story, eventually ending on a 3D cube at the end of the book. This is an interesting maze as it brings a fresh take on the puzzle book genre, and also gives readers (or anyone who loves books that go above and beyond) a bit of a challenge and a lovely rewards at the end. If you're interested in it, the book is currently being sold for £12.99 in the UK, but no word yet on whether it will make its way to the west yet or not.

Enter Castle Chiaroscuro, where the Boy and his shadow, Skulk, have been separated and are desperate to find each other. Now Skulk must navigate his way up from the deep dungeons, solving a fiendish puzzle at every level. This unique and entirely original puzzle adventure book will test courageous puzzle fans to their limits! Exploring the crossover between video games and books, Skulk blends genres with a combination of mazes, puzzles and comic strips, bringing the digital medium into a physical form. Skulk is an original puzzle adventure, unlike anything available in the current market. A glorious visual pursuit through an impossible space, populated by mysteries, madmen, monsters and more, Skulk is narrated by a strange character lost in the same universe as our titular hero. Every step forward is a challenge, as the reader attempts to help Skulk scale an impossible castle in which the rules forever change and no two challenges are the same.