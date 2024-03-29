Posted in: Com2uS, Games, Mobile Games | Tagged: MLB, MLB Perfect Inning 24

Corey Seager Named Cover Athlete For MLB Perfect Inning 24

Com2uS dropped new details for MLB Perfect Inning 24, while also revealing Corey Seager as the game's new cover athlete.

Com2uS revealed new details for the latest incarnation of the baseball mobile game, MLB Perfect Inning 24, as Corey Seager is the new cover athlete for this year's edition. As it has been with previous editions, the game has been given several updates, such as in real-time stats and standings with actual team uniforms, rosters, and stadiums. Plus the ability to play with and against Hall of Famers such as Babe Ruth, Yogi Berra, and more. We have more details about this incarnation below as you can download it for iOS and Android right now.

MLB Perfect Inning 24

The four-time All-Star and current shortstop for the Texas Rangers is featured on the title screen, and his card will provide players with improved stats over the previous season. Legendary League Players – With the introduction of the new card type SE (Special Edition) Prime Legend Card, featuring legendary Major League players such as Babe Ruth, Cy Young, Yogi Berra, and Randy Johnson. Unlike other Cards, these can receive new skill slots and stat boosts, reaching the highest stats possible.

With the introduction of the new card type SE (Special Edition) Prime Legend Card, featuring legendary Major League players such as Babe Ruth, Cy Young, Yogi Berra, and Randy Johnson. Unlike other Cards, these can receive new skill slots and stat boosts, reaching the highest stats possible. Revamped Battles – Players can enter the new hitting competition, Battle Slugger, using the Battle Slugger Ticket and select either Single Battle or PVP Battle modes. In Single Battle, points are calculated over the course of a week based on hitting distance and the completion of missions. PVP Battle, featuring an HP gauge similar to fighting games, allows players to win by earning hitting points and draining the opponent's HP.

Players can enter the new hitting competition, Battle Slugger, using the Battle Slugger Ticket and select either Single Battle or PVP Battle modes. In Single Battle, points are calculated over the course of a week based on hitting distance and the completion of missions. PVP Battle, featuring an HP gauge similar to fighting games, allows players to win by earning hitting points and draining the opponent's HP. Real-Time Updates – Live data has been implemented to enhance the accuracy of the new season. The 2024 season reflects the current team uniforms, stadiums, game schedules, audiences and scenes. In celebration of the season-opening, a Daily Login Event, Guide Missions, and more will offer useful items for new and returning players.

