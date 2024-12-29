Posted in: Games, Indie Games, PlayWay, Video Games, VR | Tagged: Builder Simulator, Epic VR, Frozen District, PlayWay

Builder Simulator Releases Brand-New VR Edition

Builder Simulator goes VR, as the developers have taken the simulation title and changed into into a bigger interactive experience

Article Summary Experience Builder Simulator in VR for a new immersive and interactive construction adventure.

Design, construct, and personalize homes with 3D tools in Builder Simulator VR.

Learn the building process from start to finish with detailed tutorials and in-game guidance.

Available now on Steam VR and Meta Quest for VR enthusiasts to explore building like never before.

Epic VR, Frozen District, and PlayWay have released a brand new version of Builder Simulator, as the VR Edition is now live. This is basically everything you already know from the main game, only now you've been thrown into a 3D version of it with interactive tools and vehicles, as well as a changed perspective on how you plan outbuildings and other items that need to be built. We have more details and a trailer here as the game is on Steam VR and Meta Quest.

Builder Simulator VR

Builder Simulator VR is a simulation game perfect for those who ever dreamed about building a house from the ground up. It stands out because of its attention to detail – it allows you to follow the entire building process, from design to construction. You're not just building a house – you get the full experience of being a builder. Given that Builder Simulator has been warmly received by PC players all around the world, it's now time to bring this immersive experience to VR enthusiasts. Step into the role of a one-person construction crew and professional architect like never before!

The first step is to look for inspiration and draw up a construction plan or choose one of the in-game-ready projects. Now it's time to build your dream house from scratch, beginning with digging the foundation and laying the brickwork, ending with erecting walls, tiling the roof, and installing doors and windows. It won't be an easy task, but don't worry – an in-game tutorial will guide you through the meanders of the building industry and teach you everything you need to become a real professional builder. A house is not a home without a few finishing touches. There are plenty of possibilities just waiting for you to put into practice! Try to give your walls a fresh coat of paint, put up wallpapers, lay floor panels… In Builder Simulator VR, your imagination sets the boundaries.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!