A Rundown Of The Game Announcements During Sonic Central 2023

SEGA ran their Sonic Central 2023 livestream this morning, and we go over all of the video game announcements from the event.

SEGA held a special livestream today in which Sonic Central 2023 went over all things Sonic The Hedgehog, and there was a lot to talk about. The team touched on a little of everything, including TV, Toys, and Collectibles. We're going to go over all of the things related to gaming, as we have the notes from the team about today's livestream going over all things present and future for the blue blur.

Sonic Superstars: Get ready for a new spin on classic Sonic in Sonic Superstars, arriving on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, the Nintendo Switch family of systems, and PC later this year. Play as Sonic, Tails, Knuckles, and Amy in this brand-new game that combines classic high-speed 2D Sonic platforming action with an all-new look, new zones and new powers and abilities. Players can also team up with friends in four-player local co-op or put them up to the challenge with local and online battle mode. Additionally, Sonic and LEGO have teamed up for a brick-tacular DLC where fans can soon experience the Blue Blur in brick form with a free LEGO Sonic skin! Fans who pre-order Sonic Superstars will also get access a special skin that transforms Eggman into LEGO Eggman! For more details, head to sonicsuperstars.com.

Sonic Origins Plus: The Blue Blur is back in Sonic Origins Plus, available both physically and digitally today! Sonic Origins Plus is an all-in-one bundle, featuring 16 titles, including 12 Game Gear titles, and for the first time ever, Amy Rose as a playable character in Sonic the Hedgehog, Sonic the Hedgehog 2, Sonic 3 & Knuckles, and Sonic CD. Sonic Origins Plus also adds the ability to play as Knuckles in Sonic CD with all new level paths designed for his unique abilities. Fans who already own Sonic Origins can purchase the Plus Expansion Pack, which gives players access to all of the new content. The trailer can be found here.

Sonic Frontiers – Sonic's Birthday Bash Update: Join the party with the new Sonic's Birthday Bash Update, featuring new challenges, moves, a new collectible Koco, and free birthday decorations. Available today, starting at 5:00 pm PST, the free update also introduces New Game Plus, a feature that allows players to start the game over from the beginning with their skill tree and power-up levels inherited.

Sonic Speed Simulator in Roblox: SEGA and Gamefam introduced a new event that unlocks the Tuxedo Classic Sonic, the first-ever alternate skin for Classic Sonic in Sonic Speed Simulator on Roblox, available now!

Samba de Amigo: Popular songs from Sonic Adventure 2 and Sonic Forces will be among the forty different tracks included in the game. Samba de Amigo: Party Central comes to the Nintendo Switch family of systems on August 29, along with the Meta Quest at a later date.

Mobile Games: Those who jump into Sonic Forces and Sonic Dash today can unlock Super Silver, a psychic hedgehog with super speed making him unstoppable. Separately, this July, Dragon Hunter Lancelot comes to Sonic Dash and Sonic Dash Plus on Apple Arcade. Classic Super Sonic joins Sonic Forces, Sonic Dash, and Sonic Dash Plus on Apple Arcade and Sonic Prime Dash on Netflix later this year.

