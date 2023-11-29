Posted in: Card Games, Games, Pokémon TCG, Tabletop | Tagged: Paldean Fates, pokemon, pokemon cards, Shiny Treasure ex

The English-Language Pokémon TCG Finally Out-Foiled Japan

There is a visual difference between the Shiny cards in Pokémon TCG Scarlet & Violet - Paldean Fates and Japan's Shiny Treasure ex.

Pokémon TCG collectors have long discussed the difference between Japanese cards and their English-language adaptations. There have been long-standing differences, such as Japan using silver borders for years and the English-language Pokémon TCG just now adopting it for the Scarlet & Violet era this year. The overwhelming consensus seems to be that Japan is doing foil cards better than the English releases. This comes down to appearance as well as the texture of the foiling, which is often more finely printed than their English counterparts. Recently, the difference between the Pokémon Trading Card Game Classic products had a strange difference, with Japan exhibiting gold holographic borders while the English-language release did not. However, it has now been revealed that there will be an enhancement in Scarlet & Violet – Paldean Fates that won't be in Japan's Shiny Treasure ex.

It has been revealed that the "Baby Shiny" cards feature a holographic, silver, textured foil border in Scarlet & Violet – Paldea Fates. These will not be present in Japan's Shiny Treasure ex.

In addition to this news, here is the upcoming slate of Pokémon TCG releases for the third quarter of 2023:

Gyarados ex Premium Collection (release date not yet known): Features six booster packs, an etched foil Tera Charizard ex reprint from Scarlet & Violet, a reverse holo card featuring a reprinted Magikarp, a magnetic card protector with a display base, and 65 card sleeves featuring Tera Gyarados. The price is not yet known. This may be a GameStop exclusive, but that, too, has not yet been announced.

Scarlet & Violet—Paldean Fates Pokémon Center Elite Trainer Box (only available through preorder at Pokémon Center in the U.S., Canada, and the U.K.): Includes 11 Scarlet & Violet—Paldean Fates booster packs; two copies of an illustration rare-style promo card featuring Mimikyu, with one showcasing the Pokémon Center logo; and various gameplay accessories.

Scarlet & Violet—Paldean Fates Elite Trainer Box (available January 26, 2024): Includes nine Scarlet & Violet—Paldean Fates booster packs, one Shiny illustration rare promo card featuring Mimikyu and various gameplay accessories.

Scarlet & Violet—Paldean Fates Tech Sticker Collection (available January 26, 2024): Includes three Scarlet & Violet—Paldean Fates booster packs; one Shiny promo card featuring Fidough, Maschiff or Greavard; and one large corresponding sticker for personalizing laptops, tablets and other tech devices.

Scarlet & Violet—Paldean Fates Mini Tin (available February 9, 2024): Includes two Scarlet & Violet—Paldean Fates booster packs, one sticker sheet, and one art card matching the tin, featuring Maushold, Smoliv, Tinkatink, Finizen, or Flamigo.

Scarlet & Violet—Paldean Fates Tin (available February 9, 2024): Includes four Scarlet & Violet—Paldean Fates booster packs and one Shiny Pokémon ex promo card featuring Tera Charizard ex, Great Tusk ex or Iron Treads ex.

Scarlet & Violet—Paldean Fates Premium Collection (available February 9, 2024): Includes eight Scarlet & Violet—Paldean Fates booster packs; two Shiny promo cards; one Shiny Pokémon ex promo card featuring Meowscarada ex, Skeledirge ex or Quaquaval ex; one corresponding oversize Shiny Pokémon ex card; and one three-card display.

Scarlet & Violet—Paldean Fates Booster Bundle (available February 23, 2024): Includes six Scarlet & Violet—Paldean Fates booster packs.

