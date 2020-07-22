A Tale Of Paper Receives A New Cinematic Trailer

Sony Interactive Entertainment and Open House Games released a new cinematic trailer today for their upcoming game A Tale Of Paper. We haven't seen or heard much about the game since it was revealed back in June as part of Sony's line of reveals for both the end of the PS4 and the start of the PS5. The new trailer, while short, gives us a little bit of a look into the life of the main character. But it doesn't really reveal anything new about how the game will work or the story behind it. The devs did reveal a few more details as part of the PR for the trailer, which we have for you here. The game is due to be released on the PS4 sometime before the end of 2020.

"A Tale of Paper's slow-paced and deep gameplay is what makes it special", explains the Open House Games team. "We mix puzzles and platforming but we also throw in some suspense and bits and pieces of walking simulation in this mix. It is also worth noting that this is no 2D platformer. The camera scrolls laterally, but players can roam in its world in any direction. Instead of power-ups, Line will use origami to overcome every obstacle on its way, even some evil Roombas. Line must combine all of its abilities to clear every stage. But be careful, because every shape only allows Line to perform one action. As a frog, Line can jump higher but it can't walk or run. We wanted to transmit Line's fragility (and his potential to overcome obstacles) through this idea, combined with clever level design and some relentless enemies called Roombas", explains the Open House Games Team. Help a fragile and endearing paper to fulfil the dream of his creator . Embark on an adventure of loss and hope through the eyes of Line, a paper boy who magically came to live. Assist him escape from inusual dangers and bring him the strength he will need to reach the end of his journey.

