Tekken 8 Releases New Fahkumram Gameplay Trailer

Tekken 8 dropped a gamneplay trailer for the all-new DLC character Fahkumram, while also teasing the return of Armor King this Fall

Article Summary Tekken 8 unveils a new gameplay trailer showcasing Fahkumram, the Season 2 DLC Muay Thai fighter.

Fahkumram battles with devastating lightning powers and a dramatic backstory of military corruption.

Armor King is confirmed to return as a DLC character in the Fall, but details remain under wraps.

Fahkumram officially joins Tekken 8's roster on July 7, expanding the diverse lineup of fighters.

During Combo Breaker 2025, Bandai Namco dropped the latest Tekken 8 DLC character trailer, as they showed off Fahkumram in all his glory. An all-new character to the franchise, and the second of four new fighters being added to the game as part of Season 2's Character Pass content, this Fahkumram stands as a tall Muay Thai fighter out of Thailand with special lightning powers, and muscles that absolutely make no sense. Look at him, he's jacked while being jacked!!!

Seriously, the first time we saw the character and learned more about him, it was clear that this is the modern Tekken version of Sagat from Street Fighter. All he's missing is an eyepatch. (In fact, if you told me this character was made for an eventual Street Fighter skin DLC deal between BN and Capcom, I'd believe it.) The trailer also gave us a brief look at Armor King, who will be making a return as a DLC character this Fall, although they did not make it clear if it's Armor King II or a new incarnation of the character. In any case, enjoy the trailer here as Fahkumram will be added to the game on July 7.

Tekken 8 – Fahkumram

Fahkumram is a Muay Thai fighter who once dominated the scene undefeated and was considered one of Thailand's national heroes. One fateful day, he disobeyed the order of corrupt Thailand military officers to lose a match on purpose, which resulted in the military taking him into custody as well as detaining his wife and daughter as hostages. Since then, Fahkumram was forced to toil under the Thai military as their pawn. He was ordered to participate in The King of Iron Fist Tournament to crush the Mishima Zaibatsu. However, news of the death of the tournament organizer, Heihachi Mishima, halted the tournament.

Following that, G Corporation, led by Kazuya Mishima, began tightening its grip on the world, and The King of Iron Fist Tournament was back on to determine the fate of the country. Although Fahkumram had no doubts that he would be forced to enter this tournament too, the military oddly did not give him orders to do so. The unsettling truth was that the Thai military leader, blinded with greed, formed a secret treaty with the Mishima Zaibatsu and had been accepting bribes. Under their supervision, Kuma was elected as the representative of the Southeast Asia/Oceania Block instead.

"As long as the flames of war burn fierce in this world, I will allow your wife and daughter to live. After all, the longer the conflict drags on, the fatter my pockets become thanks to the Mishima Zaibatsu!"

Enraged after hearing about the selfish, vulgar plan, Fahkumram sets his resolve and proceeds down a path of no return to reclaim his sole purpose of living.

"If my wife and daughter can live to see another day, then I won't waver to take another's life. I will become an avatar of the great Garuda!"

Fahkumram somberly closes his eyes after being mounted into the military-developed breaching vehicle; Thailand's ultimate weapon is en route to the battlefield.

