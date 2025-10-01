Posted in: Fashion, Games, Pop Culture, SEGA, Sonic The Hedgehog | Tagged: puma, shoes

SEGA & PUMA Announce New Sonic The Hedgehog Limited Collection

SEGA and PUMA have come together once again for a brand-new collection of shoes and gear centered around Sonic The Hedgehog

Article Summary SEGA and PUMA team up for a limited Sonic The Hedgehog shoe and apparel collection inspired by Sonic Racing.

The range includes sneakers themed after Sonic, Tails, and Shadow with customizable features and bold colors.

Motorsport-inspired apparel features track jackets, hoodies, racer shirts, and accessories with Sonic flair.

Players get exclusive PUMA-designed vehicle decals in Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds when they buy the game.

SEGA has teamed up with PUMA again to make a brand new collection of shoes and apparel for Sonic the Hedgehog, as this new limited-edition collection centers around Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds. As you can see here, they have three new sets of shoes to match Sonic, Knuckles, and Tails, as well as some gear to match and show off your love for the franchise. We have more details below as the collection launches on October 30, 2025.

PUMA x Sonic The Hedgehog

The limited-edition range features reimagined versions of the PUMA Inhale and Inverse sneakers, alongside apparel and accessories that pay tribute to the world of Sonic. The capsule features hidden Easter eggs, character nods, and customizable elements, inspired by the Blue Blur and SEGA's newest kart-racing game Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds. At the heart of the footwear lineup is the PUMA Inhale, a dynamic 2000s running silhouette reborn in Sonic's signature blue. Shadow and Tails are each given their own spin on the PUMA Inverse, with colorways echoing their in-game personas. All three sneakers feature custom designs in the form of character-shaped lace shrouds, swappable "hook-and-loop" heel tabs, and replaceable Formstrips.

On the apparel side, PUMA goes full throttle with a speedy collection that blends motorsport styling with graphic cues inspired by racing and design elements from Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds. The matching Track Jacket and Track Pants feature a blackout palette accented by bold red piping and Sonic co-branding. The Graphic Hoodie and Shorts arrive with a washed treatment and gold-ring drawstring aglets, while the Racer Shirt showcases an oversized monochrome Sonic graphic across the body. The Graphic Tee unites the whole trio, Sonic, Tails, and Shadow. Topping off the collection are a 5-Panel Cap and Waist Bag, both featuring ring-inspired zipper pulls and co-branded badges.

The collection's visuals carry over into the game itself, which includes eight PUMA-designed in-game decals that players can use to customize their vehicles in Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds. The PUMA decal pack will be available at no additional cost for all players who purchase the game.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!