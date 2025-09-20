Posted in: A24, Games, Retro Games, Video Games | Tagged: The Smashing Machine

A24 Created An Old-School Browser Game For The Smashing Machine

Go back to the year 2000 and play the browser-based game The Smashing Machine 2000 Arcade as part of the promotion for the film

Article Summary A24 launches The Smashing Machine 2000 Arcade, a retro browser game promotion for the upcoming film.

The game mimics late '90s and early '00s Flash minigames with nostalgic, clunky polygon graphics.

Gameplay challenges you to master training by timing spacebar presses with only three chances to succeed.

Experience the throwback arcade style and train like Mark Kerr before stepping into your virtual fight.

A24 has decided to take an old-school approach to promote their upcoming film, The Smashing Machine, as they made a browser-based training game based on the film. If you're a mellenial, then you'll recognize the format of The Smashing Machine 2000 Arcade, as they have replicated those clunky, polygon graphic, Flash miniplayer games from the late '90s and early '00s. The kind you would actually see from production companies at the time that they would use to promote a project, around the time that Mark Kerr (the man the film is based on) was fighting professionally.

It's incredibly well done in terms of replicating both how bad and how accurate it looks, but it's also hard as hell. The game relies on you mastering the art of hitting the space button at just the right time, or fast enough, so that you achieve goals in training before going off to a fight. You only got three chances to complete everything, or it's game over. You can play it right now at the link above, as the trailer will give you an idea of how to go about playing.

The Smashing Machine 2000 Arcade

Enter the world of Benny Safdie's The Smashing Machine with a retro Japanese Arcade on Canal Street. Play 15+ classic games, take photos in a full-size MMA ring, explore props straight from the film, and score exclusive limited-edition merchandise.

The Smashing Machine

Mark Kerr is an American former wrestler and mixed martial artist. During his MMA career, he was a two-time UFC Heavyweight Tournament Champion, World Vale Tudo Championship tournament winner, a PRIDE FC Heavyweight Champion, 1992 NCAA National Wrestling Champion, 1994 National Freestyle Champion and 4x ADCC World Submission Champion. In 2003, Kerr was the subject of an HBO documentary titled The Smashing Machine, which detailed his MMA career fighting in Vale Tudo, the UFC, and PRIDE.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!