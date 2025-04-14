Posted in: Games, Indie Games, The Arcade Crew, Video Games | Tagged: Abyssus, DoubleMoose Games

Abyssus Releases New Deep Dive Gameplay Video

Check out the latest video for the upcoming game Abyssus, as they give you a guided tour of the game in a new deep dive preview

Article Summary Discover the mesmerizing world of Abyssus in a new deep dive video from DoubleMoose Games and The Arcade Crew.

Explore sunken cities, fight corrupted foes, and unravel secrets with ancient tech in Abyssus.

Adaptive gameplay and vast weapon mods keep you engaged in intense multiplayer action.

Gear up with unique weapons like the Brinerevolver and Engine Rifle in Abyssus' upcoming demo.

Indie game developer DoubleMoose Games and publisher The Arcade Crew dropped a new video recently for Abyssus, giving players a deep dive look at the title. This is about a step shy from being a developer tour, but basically you're given about five minutes comprised of a creative introduction, a slight tutorial, and some gameplay footage, to give you a creative look at what the game is. Enjoy the video above as we're still waiting for a release date to be confirmed.

Abyssus

In Abyssus, Brinehunters are sent to scour the ocean floor to investigate a powerful electromagnetic source, a journey leading the crew to an ancient, sunken city. Explore the ruins of this forgotten civilization to discover its secrets while fighting through corrupted hordes of enemies with weapons made of ancient tech that deliver responsive feedback, making each shot feel precise and impactful. Amid high-octane multiplayer action, the Brinehunters must utilize the vast weapon modifications and ancient artifacts to adjust their playstyle to stay alive and return to the surface. Explorers can enter the abyss solo or venture in with up to 3 friends in co-op. The rewarding progression loop will satisfy veterans of the genre while remaining accessible to newcomers, both of whom will find themselves sinking countless hours into obtaining every mod, artifact, and ability hidden throughout the fascinating and dangerous civilization.

Survival in Abyssus depends on your ability to adapt and evolve your arsenal. Before each expedition, craft the perfect loadout by using workbenches. Along the way, you will unlock alternate firing modes that amplify your weapons' destructive power to match the escalating threat. Enhance the Engine Rifle with a Concentrated Shot mod, delivering a powerful knockback effect to enemies, or modify the Brinrevolver with the Quick Scope mod, offering an increase in damage after aiming through its scope. With the right upgrades, the abyss becomes yours to conquer. Brinehunters can wield a range of versatile, deadly weapons in upcoming's demo, showcased within today's trailer:

The Brinerevolver: A masterfully crafted semi-automatic sidearm designed for reliable critical strikes. Built for precision and power, the primary fire mode excels in close-quarters combat, delivering consistent damage to deal with nearby enemies, while the secondary fire lets you pick off distant foes while aiming down its sight.

The Engine Rifle: A powerhouse of the depths, the Engine Rifle earns its name from its fiery temper. Use your secondary weapon to rev the engine into overdrive, unleashing bursts of raw power while pushing heat levels to the brink.

The Shotgun: A true staple of any FPS arsenal, this powerhouse is built for delivering sheer devastation at close range. Unleash a relentless spread of bullets that tear through guardians with raw stopping power.

