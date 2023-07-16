Posted in: Board Games, Games, Tabletop, The Op | Tagged: AC/DC, monopoly

AC/DC Celebrates 50th Anniversary With Their Own Version Of Monopoly

Celebrate the 50th Anniversary of the rock band AC/DC with their own special edition of Monopoly made specifically for this milestone.

The Op is helping Australian rock band AC/DC celebrate their 50th Anniversary, as they have come together to release a special version of Monopoly. Simply called Monopoly: AC/DC, this is basically a collector's edition of the tabletop game that has been customized to fit the band and make it a must-own for any superfan of the group. You can read more about this edition below, along with a quote from he company, as it is on sale now for $45.

Bringing one of the world's most renowned bands to the tabletop as they celebrate 50 years of creating legendary music, fans can now rejoice and relive the band's most iconic moments. With epic twists on classic Monopoly components, those about to rock can buy, sell, and trade the Australian classic rock band's most memorable moments from the past 50 years – from legendary locations, including AC/DC Lane, to albums and hit songs like "For Those About to Rock," "TNT," and more! Travel the board with custom song-inspired tokens, including Dynamite, Angus' Hat, a Lightning Bolt, a Cannon, Hell's Bells, and Stacks of Cash to upgrade your properties with Gold and Platinum Records, replacing the classic Houses and Hotels, respectively. Designed for two to six players, ages eight and up, fans will stack custom Angus-printed cash-like amps with the help of profitable "Bonfire" (Community Chest) and "Backtracks" (Chance) cards. Collect the most cash and roll the dice to the guitar bite to find out who can build the ultimate AC/DC Empire and make it up the long way to the top to rock and roll!

"As we continue expanding our line of iconic licenses, we're excited to add yet another legendary band to the mix with the launch of Monopoly: AC/DC, giving fans new memorabilia to celebrate 50 years of some of the best rock 'n' roll music," said Dane Chapin, CEO of The Op. "AC/DC has incredibly loyal fans that have been supporting them for half a century, and we're honored to give them a collector's edition board game with custom artwork and historic moments."

