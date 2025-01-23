Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: AI2U: With You ‘Til The End, AlterStaff

AI2U: With You 'Til The End Arrives in Early Access

Looking for a unique RPG title? AI2U: With You ‘Til The End is currently out in Early Access, offering a different tyep of experience

Article Summary AI2U offers a unique RPG featuring catgirl Eddie, witch Elysia, and AI Estelle in a dynamic story-driven game.

Explore escape rooms, solve puzzles, and unlock multiple endings with unpredictable NPCs and shifting environments.

Interact with characters powered by Generative AI, creating personalized experiences through adaptive dialogue.

Enjoy unexpected gameplay moments, from art interpretation to bonding sessions, in a captivating RPG setting.

Indie game developer and publisher AlterStaff have released their interactive RPG title AI2U: With You 'Til The End into Early Access this week. The game is a bit of a weird one, as you have two companions in the form of a catgirl and an AI hologram, as you explore a weird story that also has you solving puzzles and figuring how why these two seem to contradict each other so much, you'll wonder who has your best interests at heart. Enjoy the game on Steam, as we have more info and a trailer for you here.

AI2U: With You 'Til The End

Cute catgirl Eddie, pretty witch Elysia, and stunning AI hologram Estelle all seem to adore you—perhaps to a fault! Learn what makes them tick by exploring their homes and talking to them about nearly anything. Solve puzzles and unravel mysteries alongside your lethally charming companions. An array of endings await at the end of each playthrough. Leave nothing unsaid as you explore escape rooms that are eerie and enchanting. Will you see things from the NPCs' perspective or persuade them to play along with your own? Be the true Main Character and cater the experience to your liking!

There are many obstacles to your freedom—from environmental puzzles to lethal villains. You must strategize your getaway with your unique words, which impact your dynamic with the NPCs and the conclusion for each round. Didn't get the ending you wanted? You can revisit their worlds for a fresh start. Each NPC is in tune with its surroundings and knows more about the map and yourself than you may expect. Chat with them and build a connection as you explore their captivating homes. Learn more about their unique stories and see if you want to split or commit!

Cat(girl) got your tongue? Powered by advanced Generative AI technology, each NPC's unique personality shines as they play along and adapt to your dialogue.

Powered by advanced Generative AI technology, each NPC's unique personality shines as they play along and adapt to your dialogue.

Each map comes with multiple possible endings, all of which can be reached through endless means.

From rooms and objects randomly shifting in each round to the NPCs' unexpected behavior, expect a unique playthrough every time.

Discover unique interactions with the NPCs as they surprise you with a dance, interpret your artwork, or bond over meals, potions, drinks, and games.

