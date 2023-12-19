Posted in: Card Games, Games, Pokémon TCG, Tabletop | Tagged: Obsidian Flames, pokemon, pokemon cards, Scarlet & Violet

Cards Of Pokémon TCG: Obsidian Flames Part 33: Tera Full Arts

Eiscue, Tyranitar, Vespiquen, & Charizard are the first Pokémon TCG cards depiciting a Pokémon with a Tera type differing from its base type.

With Sword & Shield officially concluded, the Scarlet & Violet era of the Pokémon TCG kicked off in March 2023 with a focus on the ninth generation of Pokémon games and the new region: Paldea. It all began with the Scarlet & Violet base set, which introduced major, lasting changes to the hobby. Now, the borders of the cards have become silver, matching the Japanese releases. Another major change is that now, each pack culminates in at least a holo-rare and two reverse holos. The major mechanic of this era is the lowercase ex, which features a double holographic pattern of a horizontal shine and a starry sparkle. Full Art exs now use a green, foil outline around the Pokémon. The Secret Rare section of expansions going forward features Full Arts, Illustration Rares and Special Illustration Rare exs, Full Art Trainers, Special Illustration Rare Trainers, and Gold Hyper Rares. On August 11, 2023, the Pokémon TCG released the third set of this era, Scarlet & Violet – Obsidian Flames, which introduced Tera Pokémon with a Tera type differing from their base type. The chase card is a Dark-type Tera Charizard ex. In today's installment of this Scarlet & Violet – Obsidian Flames art spotlight, we move to the Full Arts.

Tera Full Arts have a different aesthetic than standard Full Arts in the Scarlet & Violet era. While the Full Art ex cards described above feature a unique background to each card and green foil line art around the Pokémon, Tera Full Art exs deviate from that. Tera Full Art ex cards have a silvery white background and line art and sparkles that are themed to the card's type. Now, we have Tera Pokémon with a Tera typing that differs from its base typing, including a Fire-type Tera Eiscue, an Electric-type (or Lightning-type) Tyranitar, and a Poison-type Vespiquen seen above. There is also a Dark-type Tera Charizard Full Art ex of course, but that card is one of the biggest hits of the set, so will get its own preview piece tomorrow.

Stay tuned for the journey through this special set as we continue to spotlight the cards and artwork of Pokémon TCG: Scarlet & Violet – Obsidian Flames. Next time, the spotlight continues with the Secret Rare section of the set. You can read more about this iconic trading card game right here at Bleeding Cool.

