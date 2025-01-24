Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Booming Tech, Poros Interactive

Conqueror's Blade Launches New Spring Festival Event

Conqueror’s Blade has a new event happening in the game rtightg now, as the team celebrate the Lunar New Year with their Spring Festival

Article Summary Join Conqueror’s Blade's Spring Festival for Lunar New Year-themed events and exclusive cosmetics.

Collect New Year painting fragments in battles to complete a special puzzle for rewards.

Catch hourly red envelopes and release Prosperity Fireworks for bonus items like avatars and titles.

Enjoy gameplay without consuming Kit in multiple battle types; restrictions still apply to Fief Battles.

Indie game developer Booming Tech and publisher Poros Interactive have a new event happening in Conqueror's Blade, as the Spring Festival is underway. This is basically a Lunar New Year event without calling it that, as players will see new cosmetics, the return of Onslaught Mode, a new event-long puzzle activity, and tons of new content. We have the finer details below as the event will run until February 13.

Conqueror's Blade – Spring Festival

Out on expeditions, homesick warlords remembered the custom of painting New Year pictures in their hometowns. It is said that fragments of New Year paintings can be found on nearby battlefields. Gather all the fragments, complete the paintings, and celebrate the New Year together! During the event, participate in New Year sign-ins, Onslaught, Siege Battles, and other activities to obtain New Year painting fragments. Use these fragments to solve the New Year painting puzzle. Finish four New Year paintings to win the Iron Reapers' attire [Tradition's Power]. January 24 (after maintenance) – February 13 (before maintenance). Purchase of [New Year Painting Fragment] will open on February 7th at midnight.

During the Spring Festival, red envelopes will rain down every hour in Reginopolis, Conqueror's City, Daicheng, and Hao Jing. Seize the red envelopes to receive the item [Lucky Red Envelope]. You can also purchase [Prosperity Firework] and release personal red envelope rain, allowing nearby warlords to grab. Letting off Prosperity Fireworks can win you exclusive event rewards including: [Year of the Snake Exclusive Avatar], [Year of the Snake Exclusive Title], [Throw Red Envelope] emote, [Limited-Time Avatar Frame], and other cool attire rewards. During the event, removing Doctrines of any quality will not require Lotus Water. Additionally, participating in Siege Battles, Field Battles, Alliance Quests, and other match-based gameplay via [J] will not consume Kit. (Note: World Fief Battles, Pursuit Battle, and Rebel Quests will still result in Kit consumption.)

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!