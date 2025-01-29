Posted in: Digital Eclipse, Games, Video Games | Tagged: mighty morphin power rangers, Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Rita's Rewind, MMPR

Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Rita's Rewind Reveals Physical Editions

For the true MMPR fans, Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Rita’s Rewind will be getting a Collector's Edition, set for release in late May

Article Summary Discover the Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Rita’s Rewind Collector's Edition with exclusive physical goodies.

Pre-order now for a May 30 release and enjoy the exclusive Steelbook, trading cards, and more.

Join the Rangers as they battle Robo Rita and stop history from being rewritten in this thrilling adventure.

Relive '90s nostalgia with classic pixel art, brawler gameplay, and pilot original Dinozords and Megazord.

Digital Eclipse, Hasbro, and Atari revealed that Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Rita's Rewind will be getting a special physical Collector's Edition. As you can see from the promo image here, the team will give players a physical copy of the game, along with a special Steelbook of the Green Ranger's dagger, trading cards, a postcard, a proper poster for the game, and all of it sealed inside a special Collector's Box. You can pre-order the game starting today on Atari's website, as this edition will be released to the public on May 30.

Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Rita's Rewind

In Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Rita's Rewind, the team faces off against a robotic reincarnation of the Power Rangers' long-time nemesis. Robo Rita has conjured a portal to send herself back in time so she can finally vanquish the Power Rangers by forming an alliance with her younger self. Working together, Robo Rita and Rita Repulsa rewind, rewrite, and remix the past in an attempt to stop the very formation of the Power Rangers, altering the course of history. Will the two Ritas and their army of monstrous enemies from across the MMPR timeline finally succeed in destroying the Power Rangers? Or will these teenagers with attitude learn to work together and counter this catastrophic chronological collaboration? Players will be able to experience the origins of the Mighty Morphin Power Rangers again – for the first time! The past will never be the same…

Classic 90's look and feel with hand-drawn pixel art.

Fan-favorite enemies pulled from different seasons of the hit TV show.

Events and episodes that players remember from the show have been remixed.

Action-packed, 2-D brawler gameplay with arcade-style shooting and driving sequences.

Pilot all of the original Dinozords!

Jump into the cockpit of the legendary Megazord and take down gigantic bosses.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!