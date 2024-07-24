Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Delta Force: Hawk Ops, Studio Jade, TiMi Studio Group

Delta Force: Hawk Ops Announces New Alpha Test

Delta Force: Hawk Ops will launch a brand new Alpha Test for PC in August, as you can play the game on either Steam or the Epic Games Store

Article Summary Delta Force: Hawk Ops announces an Alpha Test for PC starting August 5, 2024; available on Steam and Epic Games Store.

Experience the blend of past and future in single and multiplayer modes set in 1993 and 2035, powered by Unreal Engine.

Engage in large-scale PvP with Havoc Warfare, using military vehicles, tanks, and aircraft on three expansive maps.

Test your skills in Hazard Operations with PvE missions and random events on two massive maps, fighting teams and AI foes.

TiMi Studio Group and Studio Jade confirmed they are launching a brand new Alpha Test for Delta Force: Hawk Ops in early August. This is your chance to try the latest build of the upcoming free-to-play tactical shooter, as the team is slowly getting the game ready for release. You can sign up for the Alpha on the game's website for either Steam or the Epic Games Store, as the test will kick off on August 6, 2024. Beyond that, the game doesn't have a release window as of yet.

Delta Force: Hawk Ops

Delta Force: Hawk Ops features a variety of both single- and multi-player modes that take place over two distinct timeframes. In 1993 you'll be boots-on-the-ground as an elite Delta Force operator as we recreate the much-loved Delta Force – Black Hawk Down campaign using the latest Unreal Engine graphics technology. In 2035 you'll take on the role of an elite member of G.T.I., a peace-keeping force founded by former Delta operators. Your mission: deploy to the mysterious region of Ahsarah and investigate the illegal activities of the Haavk Corporation. Utilize clever combat gadgets, work closely with your squadmates, and execute cunning strategies in order to complete your mission. We need the best of the best, soldier – that's where you come in!

Havoc Warfare: A large-scale PvP mode where teams battle across three massive maps (available in the Alpha) of authentic terrain, utilizing a range of military vehicles, tanks and aircraft to take on the enemy wherever he is across the large living battlefields.

A large-scale PvP mode where teams battle across three massive maps (available in the Alpha) of authentic terrain, utilizing a range of military vehicles, tanks and aircraft to take on the enemy wherever he is across the large living battlefields. Hazard Operations: Squads take on rival teams and marauding AI-controlled mercenaries and Royal Guards in this fresh take on the popular extraction shooter genre. Random events across two huge maps (available in the Alpha) will keep players on their toes, while challenging PvE-focused missions can be completed for valuable loot.

