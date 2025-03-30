Posted in: Games, Konami, Mobile Games | Tagged: MLB, MLB Pro Spirit

Konami & MLB Form New Partnership For eBaseball: MLB Pro Spirit

Konami has announced a brand new video game in partnership with MLB, as eBaseball: MLB Pro Spirit is available for mobile devices

Article Summary Konami partners with MLB for new mobile game: eBaseball: MLB Pro Spirit.

Game features real MLB stats and players from the 2025 season.

Promotions involve MLB Tokyo Series and global marketing campaign.

Interactive features include All-Star Ballot sponsor and real-time game integration.

Konami announced that they had formed a new partnership with MLB to create a new game, as eBaseball: MLB Pro Spirit is available now. The game offers up a real-time experience as the season is now underway, as you collect players to form your own Murder's Row, aiming to get to the World Series and take the title. All using real stats and players from the 2025 MLB season. We have more details about the partnership below as the game is out now for iOS and Android.

eBaseball: MLB Pro Spirit

As part of the MLB partnership, Konami will be activating inside and outside the Tokyo Dome to promote eBaseball: MLB Pro Spirit during the MLB Tokyo Series presented by Guggenheim March 18-19. From there, Konami is launching its global marketing campaign for eBaseball: MLB Pro Spirit with multimedia creative spots featuring Baltimore Orioles All-Star catcher Adley Rutschman and San Diego Padres All-Star outfielder Jackson Merrill across digital and social media platforms. As part of its advertising mix, the 2025 MLB Opening Day presented by eBaseball: MLB Pro Spirit composite logo will run on MLB.com, MLB Network, MLB social media accounts, and MLB media partners around the U.S.

Another landmark feature of this partnership provides the MLB All-Star Ballot with a global sponsor and mobile game extension for the first time; it also allows for more people to access MLB All-Star voting abroad than previously available. The 2025 Pro Spirit MLB All-Star Ballot launches this season, and more details on the updated fan voting integration will be announced at a later date. As the Title Partner of the All-Star Ballot, eBaseball: MLB Pro Spirit branding will be featured across MLB's various media platforms as fans cast votes online for their favorite players.

Konami's eBaseball: MLB Pro Spirit aims to deliver an authentic, immersive experience that enables fans to enjoy realistic baseball game simulation and player training on their Android or iOS mobile devices. Konami plans to implement various measures in eBaseball: MLB Pro Spirit, including its "Star Watch" system. In "Star Watch,", eBaseball: MLB Pro Spirit users will predict and vote for a ballplayer according to the theme of each month. After the collective vote is tallied, nominated players will appear in-game with power-ups based on their performance in real-world regular season games. What happens during regular season MLB games directly impacts the virtual ballparks in eBaseball: MLB Pro Spirit creating an enjoyable and interactive experience for MLB enthusiasts and video game fans alike. Also planned are in-game events linked to the All-Star Ballot Voting to help determine who will play in the All-Star Game presented by Mastercard each July.

