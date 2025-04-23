Posted in: Capcom, Games, Video Games | Tagged: Onimusha, Onimusha 2: Samurai's Destiny, Onimusha Warlords

First Two Onimusha Titles Being Released As Remastered Pack

Both of the remastered Onimusha games will be released as a two-in-one pack the same day the Onimusha 2 remaster drops

Article Summary Capcom releases remastered Onimusha 1 + 2 pack on May 23.

Experience cinematic storytelling and dark fantasy combat.

New "Hell Mode" update adds more challenge and languages.

Unlock bonus items with pre-orders and save data bonuses.

Capcom revealed last night that they will be offering up a two-in-one pack for Onimusha: Warlords and Onimusha 2: Samurai's Destiny. The team had already announced back in February that the second title would be remastered and arrive on May 23, 2025. Now we know that both remastered games will be put together for a special pack, and will be released the same day, giving people who want both or didn't get the first one an option. We have more details on both for you below.

Onimusha 1 + 2 Pack

Onimusha Warlords launched back in 2001 and followed the story of Samanosuke Akechi, a warrior chosen by the Oni Clan to fend off the evil Nobunaga Oda and his demonic army. Set during Japan's Sengoku period, the game found acclaim for its cinematic storytelling, fast-paced combat, and compelling fusion of real-life history with dark fantasy elements. Onimusha 2: Samurai's Destiny debuted in 2002 and follows the journey of Jubei Yagyu, another chosen warrior determined to slay Nobunaga Oda. With deeper gameplay, branching narratives, and a cast of colorful allies, this entry is a fan favorite that has gone on to become the best-selling entry in the Onimusha series.

A free "Hell Mode" update for Onimusha Warlords also arrives tomorrow, April 23, offering a new challenge for the strongest of samurai. This mode will also be available in Onimusha 2: Samurai's Destiny remaster. The free update also includes other additions such as more supported languages for the game, including text for Latin American Spanish, Brazilian Portuguese, Korean, Polish, Russian, and Arabic. The remastered Onimusha 2: Samurai's Destiny launches on May 23 for PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Xbox one, and PC via Steam. Pre-orders are available now and include a collection of orchestral music tracks and helpful in-game items. Players with save data from the remaster of Onimusha: Warlords can also unlock a special outfit for Jubei in Onimusha 2: Samurai's Destiny inspired by Samanosuke.

