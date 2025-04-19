Posted in: Games, Level Infinite, Mobile Games | Tagged: Goddess Of Victory: Nikke

Goddess Of Victory: Nikke Reveals 2.5 Anniversary Update

During a special livestream for Goddess Of Victory: Nikke, the team revealed the new anniversary event and other additions coming soon

Article Summary Exciting 2.5 Anniversary Update for Goddess Of Victory: Nikke arrives on April 24, 2025.

New characters, Little Mermaid and Mihara: Bonding Chain, bring fresh abilities to the game.

Nikke partners with Padres for theme game package, featuring in-game surprises on June 10.

Celebrate baseball with Nikke-themed content launching May 29; join Anime Expo in early July.

Level Infinite held a special livestream this morning for Goddess Of Victory: Nikke, revealing the 2.5 Anniversary on the way, as well as some special events coming to the game. The devs revealed what they have planned to celebrate the game's anniversary (albeit a weird one, why do we need to celebrate the halfway mark?), as well as a special event coming up involving MLB's Padres, and a new crossover event coming in June. We have the dev notes below and the stream for you to enjoy.

Goddess Of Victory: Nikke – 2.5 Anniversary

The globally popular sci-fi RPG is gearing up for its highly anticipated 2.5 Anniversary Special Celebration set to launch on April 24, 2025. Today's livestream unveiled exciting new content for the 2.5 Anniversary Special Update including the introduction of new characters, storylines, event challenges and more. Launching on April 24, the 2.5 Anniversary Special Update introduces two captivating new characters: Little Mermaid and Mihara: Bonding Chain, each bringing fresh abilities and personalities to the game. Players can look forward to a new story chapter titled Unbreakable Sphere, which will delve deeper into the game's rich lore. Additionally, new collectible skins will be available for both Little Mermaid and Mihara: Bonding Chain, allowing players to further customize their favorite characters.

Also announced during the 2.5 Anniversary Special Livestream were two upcoming real-world activations. From June 9-11, Goddess Of Victory: Nikke will be the presenting partner of the San Diego Padres vs. Los Angeles Dodgers Series at Petco Park. On June 10, the Padres and Nikke will host a special Goddess Of Victory: Nikke Theme Game package, which includes a ticket to the game and special Nikke-related in-game surprises. The Theme Game package is exclusively available for purchase at Padres.com . To celebrate baseball, the related in-game Nikke event will launch on May 29 with a set of baseball-themed content and challenges to complement the offline event. Additionally, Goddess Of Victory: Nikke will have an event space at Anime Expo in early July, where fans can come to meet and greet their favorite Nikke characters.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!