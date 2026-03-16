Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Don't Lose Aggro, Oren Koren

Action Roguelike Don't Lose Aggro Arrives in Early Access Next Month

You'll have a chance to try out the new action roguelike Don't Lose Aggro soon as it will arrive in Early Access in a few weeks

Article Summary Don't Lose Aggro launches in Early Access next month, letting you experience tank-focused roguelike action.

Solo developer Oren Koren delivers a unique single-player roguelite inspired by MMO raid tanking roles.

Master aggro management and cooldowns in three game modes: Wave Defense, Dungeon Crawl, and Boss Rush.

Customize your tank build with branching talent trees, unique shields, and personalized defensive skills.

Solo indie game developer and 15-year tanking veteran publisher Oren Koren has announced the Early Access launch date for their latest game, Don't Lose Aggro. In case you haven't seen the game yet, this is a different kind of take on the single-player action roguelite genre, as they take inspiration from MMO raids by making you the focal point of the attack while others on the battlefield do their thing. It's all about the art of being the best tank possible in this one, where you'll create unique builds, work to unlock powerful talents, and become the hero those people need. Enjoy the trailer and info here as the game will launch into Early Access on Steam on April 15, 2026.

Don't Lose Aggro Give Players a Chunk Of The Game Next Month

Heavy is the hand that bears the Tank's shield. Why are Tank queues nearly instant? Join the decorated ranks of selfless armor-clad Tanks and charge through hordes of enraged enemies, taunt aggravated foes, and interrupt spellcasters with stunning strikes with but one goal in mind: keep the party alive. Master cooldown rotation, aggro management, and other tanking concepts without the hassle of schedule management or needless loot drop drama that comes with a multiplayer world. Defend NPC party members designed to emulate real-world players in three game modes: Wave Defense (crowd control and positioning), Dungeon Crawl (routing and speed running), and Boss Rush (cooldowns and execution).

Whirlwind through mobs to AoE them down, throw out a shield to distract patrolling mobs from a distance, or unleash a loud battleshout to draw enemy threat from afar (and likely provide a defensive buff or offensive debuff in the process). Wield different types of shields to specialize into various Tank archetypes, like the righteous Crusader inspired by classic paladins. Build into branching talent trees with points earned from successful runs, upgrade core skills, and mitigate damage in personalized ways with techniques like Vice Grip that engineers aggro into threatening damage numbers.

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