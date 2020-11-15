Activision Releases The Call Of Duty Endowment Challenger Pack

Activision revealed this past week that they have released a new Call Of Duty Endowment Challenger Pack into Call Of Duty: Black Ops Cold War. If you're not familiar with this, the CoD Endowment is designed to help veterans find work after they come home and are no longer enlisted in the armed forces. All proceeds from buying these challenger packs go towards that endowment, which Activision has been running for a few years now as a way to continuing our support for the troops after they're no longer serving. You can check out the entire pack here as well as a full description of all the items you'll receive in the game by purchasing one.

"The Stripe" Marksman Rifle Weapon Blueprint – Make your opponents see stars with the three-round bursts out of "The Stripe," which comes complete with multiple pre-configured attachments and a tiger-themed patriotic camo.

– Make your opponents see stars with the three-round bursts out of "The Stripe," which comes complete with multiple pre-configured attachments and a tiger-themed patriotic camo. "The Standard Issue" Pistol Weapon Blueprint – It's a mainstay for the most elite soldier's loadouts for good reason. This reliable secondary weapon is complete with several pre-configured attachments.

– It's a mainstay for the most elite soldier's loadouts for good reason. This reliable secondary weapon is complete with several pre-configured attachments. Calling Card – Show off a bit of red and blue tiger camo and your support for helping to place veterans in high quality jobs with this Calling Card. Equip it to your player profile in the Barracks section of Multiplayer or Zombies.

Show off a bit of red and blue tiger camo and your support for helping to place veterans in high quality jobs with this Calling Card. Equip it to your player profile in the Barracks section of Multiplayer or Zombies. Emblem – Equip it in the Barracks section of Call Of Duty Multiplayer or Zombies.

Equip it in the Barracks section of Call Of Duty Multiplayer or Zombies. Weapon Charm – Add a bit of flair with this dog-tag themed weapon charm, which can be equipped to most weapons in the Gunsmith.

Add a bit of flair with this dog-tag themed weapon charm, which can be equipped to most weapons in the Gunsmith. Sticker – Add the Sticker to nearly any weapon in the game, accessible through the Gunsmith.

Add the Sticker to nearly any weapon in the game, accessible through the Gunsmith. Double Weapon XP Token – Double your weapon progression speed and unlock attachments in double-time whenever you want with this Double Weapon XP Token. Use it within the Multiplayer or Zombies menu.