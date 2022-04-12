Alanah Pearce Will Be The Keynote Speaker For PAX East 2022

Penny Arcade and ReedPOP have revealed the PAX East 2022 keynote speaker, as Alanah Pearce will be taking the stage this time. If you're not familiar with the way PAX events work, every time one of them starts up, they usually have a keynote speaker open up the Storytime ceremony and talk about their careers, the event, gaming, and more. As the event returns to Boston for the first time since the pandemic, Pearce will be kicking off the festivities on Thursday, April 21st at 10:30am ET, which will take place in the Main Theater of the convention center as well as being livestreamed on the Penny Arcade Twitch channel. Here's what Pearce had to say about the announcement.

"As someone who first started attending PAX as a struggling freelance writer, and then started to go almost every year as an IGN employee, ending up being asked to host this year's keynote is a huge, unexpected honor," said Pearce about her being a part of PAX East this year. "I just hope I can say something inspiring or helpful to anyone in attendance who hopes to get into the games industry!"

For those of you unfamiliar with Pearce's work, she has been involved with gaming across international radio, internet, and television, as a journalist, streamer, personality, and talent as she's been in games such as Gears 5 and Cyberpunk 2077. She's been involved with media entities including IGN and Rooster Teeth while simultaneously streaming and creating content on YouTube and Twitch as Charalanahzard. She is also a champion of accessibility, equality, and diversity in games as she created the Video Game Accessibility Awards in 2020, while also joining up with Sony's Santa Monica Studio as a video game writer that same year.

For those looking to check out PAX East this year, they have posted the complete schedule and exhibitor list on their website. Here's what Penny Arcade and PAX co-founder Jerry Holkins had to say.

"Even in the darkest times of the last few years, we found each other in Discord, and bonded in rounds of Splitgate or on simulated tabletops.But PAX East has returned, just as was foretold. To our friends, new and old: Welcome home," said Holkins about the event's physical return to Boston.