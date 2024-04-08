Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Aquapark Tycoon, Boxelware

Aquapark Tycoon Will Be Released On PC In 2025

Get ready to run your own water-themed park as best you can as Aquapark Tycoon will be coming out on PC platforms sometime next year.

Article Summary Dive into Aquapark Tycoon, the upcoming PC game for fans of water park management simulators.

Design your dream aquapark with pools, slides, saunas, and more to delight every visitor.

Master the art of park management with tasks including financial optimization and staff coordination.

Explore various modes from challenging scenarios to free play in the sandbox mode.

Indie game developer and publisher Boxelware announced their latest theme-park simulator title on the way as Aquapark Tycoon is coming out next year. This cozy tycoon title will have you designing a waterpark however you see fit from scratch. From the kiddie pool to the slides to the rides to the food you serve to the tanning spots to the arcade and more. Will you be able to keep your patrons happy with some summertime activities and incredible fun slides? Or will it all be washed up as people struggle to find things to do? We have more information about the game for you here, along with the official announcement trailer, as it will be released for PC sometime in 2025.

Aquapark Tycoon

In Aquapark Tycoon, players take on the role of a water park manager, tasked with designing diverse poolscapes, constructing thrilling water slides, and creating wellness havens with a variety of saunas, all while attending to the desires of their guests. Each day presents fresh challenges, providing abundant opportunities for creativity and management skills. Aquapark Tycoon will offer a wealth of content and features, ensuring hours of fun gameplay. A selection of the most important features and tasks includes:

Design stunning indoor pools and aquaparks with pool landscapes, slides, and saunas.

Choose from over ten types of pools to swim, splash and relax.

Use a modular construction system to design unique water slides.

Ten types of saunas with customizable settings for temperature, humidity, and various infusions.

Meet the needs of all guest groups, from teenagers and families to senior citizens.

Seasonal attractions: Cool pools in the summer or heated pools and saunas in the winter as major draws.

Optimize financial and staff management for smooth operations flow and maximum guest satisfaction.

Tackle challenges in scenarios or set personal goals in sandbox mode.

