Roman Triumph Releases New Free Demo on Steam

Roman Triumph: Survival City Builder has a free demo on Steamright now for you to try out, as your grow a home in mythological times

Article Summary Explore Roman Triumph's free demo, available on Steam, and build a city in ancient mythological Rome.

Defend your city against barbarians and mythical creatures like Hydra and Minotaur in Roman Triumph.

Master city building in Roman Triumph by managing resources, citizen needs, and keeping the gods appeased.

Unlock powerful defenses and lead an army to survive in the unpredictable world of Roman Triumph.

Indie game developer Coreffect Interactive and publisher Forklift Interactive have released a new free demo for the game Roman Triumph: Survival City Builder. The game will throw you into a mythological era of ancient Rome as you'll build your small township into a thriving city worthy of being a part of the Empire. But you'll also need to contend with the will of the gods and other threats of this particular era, where beasts roam freely and saying the wrong thing will bring you catastrophe. The demo is out on Steam right now with a small sample to show you how the gameplay will go, teaching you the mechanics and more.

Roman Triumph: Survival City Builder

Roman Triumph is a survival city-builder / colony-sim set in Roman times where you must lead your people, build a city from the ground up and fortify it with walls, ballistic, archer towers, and other Roman defenses to survive against the hordes of Barbarians, ferocious Hydra, Minotaur, Cerberus, and other mythological beasts. In order for your city to thrive, you must keep your citizens fed, safe, healthy, and happy. Strategically designing your city in this randomly generated world will improve your empire's chance of attracting new citizens, increase your resource and food production efficiency, please your gods, and maximize safety during attacks.

Throughout the years, your settlement will get attacked by increasingly dangerous Barbarian armies from the North as they attempt to invade and pillage your land. Even worse, as you grow, you will disturb the habitats of mythological beasts such as the Hydra, Minotaur, and more. To survive, you must build walls, towers, ballistae, and other defenses to fend off enemy attacks. Progress through the research tree will unlock increasingly powerful defenses. Eventually, you can train an army of legionnaires to take the battle to the enemy.

Roman life revolves around the Gods. You must build temples and comply with their rules or they can quickly become hostile and ruin your crops, send devastating lightning blasts, infect citizens with deadly diseases, start horrible thunderstorms, or send beasts to destroy you. Trade, hunt, gather, build crop and animal farms, create resource production lines, establish order, provide healthcare, offer entertainment, build defenses, and much, much more!

