Have A Nice Death Receives Natural Disasters Update

Gearbox Publishing and Magic Design Studios have released a new update for Have A Nice Death they're calling Natural Disasters. Starting today, you can access the Natural Disasters Department, which is an entirely new world filled with new bosses and enemies to fight through. Plus, you'll be getting new spells, a new scythe weapon, a brand-new Training Room, and several new features requested by the community. We got the details for you down below!

New World: The Natural Disasters Department – Discover and explore a new twisted world, the Natural Disasters Department. Experience a world torn asunder by the destructive forces of the natural world, from ferocious hurricanes to devasting tornados. This new world introduces the following new content: New NPC – Meet the new NPC, Muriel the Reverent, an artist and performer who's the painter behind the wondrous works of art in the Lobby. New Bosses – Go up against one new Sorrow (boss) and one new mini-boss (Thanager) as you dive deeper into the update's new world. New Sorrow – Catherine Imamura, a mighty empress who has the power to create clones of herself and unleash powerful water-based spells. New Thanager – Horace Sinistrocirrus, a giant storm cloud opera singer, has a full arsenal of deadly lightning attacks. Once he starts singing, be prepared to dodge lightning strikes that only get more intense over time. New Enemies – While exploring the dangerous world that is the Natural Disasters Department, be prepared to hack'n'scythe through five new elemental enemies that can burn you to a crisp, pound you to the ground and more.

