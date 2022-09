Have A Nice Death Receives Natural Disasters Update

Gearbox Publishing and Magic Design Studios have released a new update for Have A Nice Death they're calling Natural Disasters. Starting today, you can access the Natural Disasters Department, which is an entirely new world filled with new bosses and enemies to fight through. Plus, you'll be getting new spells, a new scythe weapon, a brand-new Training Room, and several new features requested by the community. We got the details for you down below!

