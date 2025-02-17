Posted in: Fatal Fury, Games, SNK, Video Games | Tagged: Fatal Fury: City Of The Wolves

Fatal Fury: City Of The Wolves Reveals Open Beta & Season 1 Pass

More details emerge from Fatal Fury: City Of The Wolves, as the game shows what's coming to the Open Beta and the Season 1 Pass

Article Summary SNK reveals Fatal Fury: City Of The Wolves Open Beta with eight characters and four stages.

Season 1 Pass brings Street Fighter's Ken and Chun-Li into Fatal Fury's roster.

Kain R. Heinlein joins the battle, seeking to save his sister in South Town's chaos.

Pre-order bonuses include Fatal Fury 2 costume for Terry Bogard in Special Edition.

SNK revealed a few new details of what's coming for Fatal Fury: City Of The Wolves, as they dropped Season 1 Pass details, as well as the roster for the Open Beta. First off, the team confirmed that the Open Beta will have eight characters and four stages for you to fight on while they test out a number of features From February 20-24. Meanwhile, the Season 1 Pass is getting more Capcom crossover goodness as the two companies continue to work together to bring some Street Fighter faces to the mix. We have the full details below.

Fatal Fury: City Of The Wolves – Season 1 Pass

Street Fighter's Ken and Chun-Li, Fatal Fury's Andy Bogard and Joe Higashi, and Art of Fighting's Mr. Big will take to the streets of South Town throughout 2025 and 2026. Each DLC character will be available as part of the Fatal Fury: City Of The Wolves – Special Edition, which includes the base game for $59.99 USD on all platforms. Fans who pre-order will also receive the iconic Fatal Fury 2 costume for Terry Bogard. Season Pass 1 characters will release during the following windows:

Andy Bogard: Summer 2025

Ken: Summer 2025

Joe Higashi: Fall 2025

Chun-Li: Winter 2025

Mr. Big: Early 2026

New Character Reveal: Kain R. Heinlein!

A young idealist burning with ambition, Kain's domineering resolve sees him tearing through numerous hostile organizations around South Town. While cleansing the town, he makes an unsettling discovery: his older sister, Marie, is being held captive. Realizing he cannot rescue her alone, Kain allies with Rock Howard to confront her captors. With a twist of fate, a dream for the future, and an unwavering resolve, Kain turns to the upcoming KOF tournament, where he hopes to return Marie to safety once at last. Voice Actors: Brett Calo (EN), Yuichi Nakamura (JA)

Open Beta Characters & Stages!

Choose from eight fierce fighters in the open beta, including Kain R. Heinlein, the final boss of GAROU: Mark of the Wolves. The beta will feature four stages—Training, Freight Express, B. Port, and Training Ground— as well as online Ranked Matches, Casual Matches, and Room Matches and the offline Tutorial.

Open Beta Characters:

Kain R. Heinlein

Rock Howard

Terry Bogard

Hotaru Futaba

B. Jenet

Mai Shiranui

Preecha

Vox Reaper

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!