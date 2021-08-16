Activision Teases Full Reveal Of Call Of Duty: Vanguard

Activision announced today that they will be showing off the first footage of Call Of Duty: Vanguard this coming Thursday, August 19th. Much like they had previous done with Black Ops Cold War, the team over at Sledgehammer Games will be showing it off the the middle of Call Of Duty: Warzone as the reveal event will be live for those who are logged into the game at that point. Which is how they've been doing reveals for game content since the pandemic set in, considering that they can't do the major in-person events they were doing in the past. Here's the brief promo info they released for the event.

At 10:30 AM PT on August 19, the Battle of Verdansk will begin in Call of Duty: Warzone. Join the battle and experience the worldwide reveal of Call of Duty: Vanguard live in-game. Be the first to the fight and be rewarded – report to Warzone and play in any playlist between 9:30 AM and 10:29 AM PT and prepare to participate in a limited-time Double XP, Double Weapon XP, and Double Battle Pass XP event before the battle begins.

As far as what the game will end up being, its pretty clear we're going back to World War II with this content based on the weapons and scenery in the teaser trailer you see below. Which, quite frankly, is a little disappointing. Granted, Call Of Duty games always revolve around war, and we're not expecting them to just abandon the concept and rush to recreate The War Of 1812 or the Mexican-American War. But WWII has been done to death multiple times over to the point where Call Of Duty: WWII basically ended up going from red hot to lukewarm in a matter of weeks and is one of the lower-selling titles in the franchise. We'll see how this one looks in a few days, but to be blunt, it would be nice to move away from WWII for at least a decade.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Call of Duty®: Vanguard – Official Teaser (https://youtu.be/GYeaKjAahjA)